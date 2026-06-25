A U.S. Cloud Giant Lands at SWI Group’s European Hyperscale Campus — and the Paper Trail Reads Amazon

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In the data center business, few things speak louder than a tenant who commits to an entire campus before the concrete has fully cured. When a US hyperscaler takes down a whole European site still under construction, it is not really a property transaction — it is a verdict on location, on secured power, and on the increasingly rare ability to actually deliver capacity. That verdict has now been handed down at Leixlip, on the western edge of Dublin.

Fully let, ahead of delivery

The site in question is the Kildare Innovation Campus, where AiOnX — the data center platform of Amsterdam-listed SWI Group — is building its first operational hyperscale campus. According to DataCenterDynamics, the full 179 MW of the site has been leased to a major US hyperscaler, with an initial 16 MW phase scheduled to begin generating rent toward the end of 2026.

The company itself is saying little and declined to name its tenant. But the documentary trail is hard to ignore. Filings lodged with Ireland’s Environmental Protection Agency in connection with the DUB159 site reference Amazon Data Centres Ireland Limited and Amazon Data Services Limited. Those filings describe a 20-year initial term, projected rent commencement on 8 August 2026, and two five-year extension options. SWI has not confirmed the identity, but in the data center world, EPA paperwork tends to be more candid than press offices.

From an old HP plant to a compute node

The location carries its own story. For years, Leixlip was an HP address, home to ink-cartridge manufacturing until the company flagged the plant’s closure in 2017. The site was subsequently acquired and, by 2021, had passed to Stoneweg — now part of SWI Group — which began steering it toward digital infrastructure.

That conversion was anything but trivial. Turning a legacy industrial plot into a hyperscale campus requires three things that rarely sit in the same place: developable land, secured grid capacity, and a permitting timeline that lines up with what large cloud customers need. In Ireland, where grid constraints have become the defining bottleneck for data center growth, holding all three at once gives a site strategic value well beyond that of an ordinary brownfield.

The 2019 call

Underneath the deal sits a reading of the cycle. Max-Hervé George, co-founder and CEO of SWI Group, has said for years that he moved into data centers before artificial intelligence became the dominant driver of demand. In 2019, the generative-AI wave was not yet visible to the wider public; the cloud, however, was already signaling a structural rise in compute needs. George chose to build for the former by buying into the latter early.

Six years on, the market has turned decisively. Hyperscalers are now hunting for sites that can absorb heavy workloads, connect quickly, and sit inside Europe’s key digital corridors. Whoever locked up land and power before the squeeze holds a meaningful edge — and Kildare is a textbook illustration of that head start converting into leverage.

A platform, not a one-off

Kildare is not a standalone play. AiOnX carries a European portfolio of hyperscale campuses spanning Ireland, Spain, Italy, Denmark and the United Kingdom. Headline figures vary by scope and source, but they point to the same order of magnitude: capacity in the region of 2 GW, against an announced investment program of more than €20 billion.

That scale reframes the story. AiOnX is not chasing one opportunistic Irish campus; it is positioning to capture a slice of European demand for cloud, AI and high-performance computing. Seen that way, the probable arrival of Amazon at Kildare functions as the platform’s first major commercial proof point.

A market endorsement

The next chapter is execution: delivering phase one, holding the grid-connection schedule, then converting the remaining campuses into signed, operational assets. But the opening step has been taken. By leasing an entire Irish campus, ahead of delivery, to a top-tier US hyperscaler, SWI Group sends the market a simple message — its data center arm is no longer just an investment thesis; it is beginning to produce evidence.

In a European sector long dominated by large American operators, that distinction matters. Kildare does not yet make SWI Group an established hyperscale leader. It does, however, put the group firmly in the conversation among players able to assemble what hyperscalers want most: sites that are scarce, powered, permitted and available at exactly the right moment.