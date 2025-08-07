These Are the Hottest Zipcodes in the U.S. Right Now, According to New Data Realtor.com's rankings measure market demand through unique views per property and the number of days a listing remains active.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Realtor's "Hottest Zip Codes" list shows where the real estate market is thriving in 2025.
  • All of the zip codes on the list are suburban with a strong tie to a major metro area.
  • The high-ranking zip codes had 3.6 times more views and sold 30 to 42 days faster than the U.S. average.

Realtor.com released its "Hottest ZIP Codes" report for 2025 this week, which highlights "where buyer interest is strongest and homes are flying" — even in this real estate market.

The country's top 10 zip codes largely fall within "desirable suburban corridors," according to the report, with Northeast and Midwest communities ranking high on the list. Shoppers (or listing lurkers) from top-earning metro-areas, including Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., dominated web traffic.

No. 1 on the list was Beverly, Massachusetts (zip code 01915) with its "coastal charm" and "relative affordability." (Though Beverly's median listing price, $719,000 in June, is more than $250,000 above the national norm, it's still around 16% below the Boston metro average.)

The rankings measure market demand through unique views per property and the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com. According to the report, listings in the high-ranking zip codes had 3.6 times more views and sold 30 to 42 days faster than the U.S. average.

Here's a look at the top five hottest zip codes in 2025.

1. Beverly, Massachusetts (01915)

Median listing price 2025: $746,000

Days on market: 16

Beverly, Massachusetts | Getty

2. Marlton, New Jersey (08053)

Median listing price 2025: $495,000

Days on market: 17

3. Loeminster, Massachusetts (01453)

Median listing price 2025: $441,000

Days on market: 18

Leominster is the second-largest city in Worcester County, Massachusetts. Getty stock

4. Ballwin, Missouri (63021)

Median listing price 2025: $350,000

Days on market: 22

5. Wayne, New Jersey (07470)

Median listing price 2025: $664,000

Days on market: 22

Getty

For the full list, visit Realtor.com.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

