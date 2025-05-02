The salary required to buy the average home is 70% higher than it was in 2019.

Aspiring homeowners need to earn at least $114,000 per year to buy a home listed at the national median price of $431,250, according to a study released on Thursday by Realtor.com.

That income estimate assumes a 20% down payment, a 30-year fixed mortgage, and adherence to the 30% rule, which advises that homeowners spend a maximum of 30% of their gross income on housing.

An income of $114,000 means that homeowners would earn about $9,500 per month before taxes — enough to pay the mortgage, property taxes, and insurance on their home.

However, most American households make less than $114,000. The latest U.S. Census Bureau data shows that the median household income in 2023 was $80,610, up from $77,540 in 2022 and nearly $34,000 higher than $114,000.

Realtor.com notes that the national household income needed to buy a median-priced home in spring 2019 was $67,000, or $47,000 less than the current estimate. In just six years, the income required to afford a median home has increased by 70%.

A Bankrate report from March arrived at comparable figures. The report stated that homebuyers needed annual household earnings of $116,96 to afford a median-priced home, more than the $78,236 required in early 2020.

"Between elevated mortgage rates and the rise of home prices nationally to a record level, many aspiring homebuyers feel like owning a home is out of reach," Mark Hamrick, Bankrate senior economic analyst, stated in the report.

Mortgage rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are 6.76% as of Thursday, up from the below 3% rates experienced in 2020 and 2021.

Even if mortgage rates and home prices are higher now than they were during the pandemic, buyers may still be enticed to buy because of a high supply of homes. Realtor.com notes that the number of homes listed for sale increased by 30.6% in April compared to a year ago. In April, there were nearly a million homes on the market, or 959,251 listings.

Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist, stated in a Redfin blog post earlier this week that the greater number of homes on the market could give buyers "an upper hand in negotiation."

"Now is a good time to buy, if you can afford it," Fairweather noted.