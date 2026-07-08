Toyota Is Spending $3.6 Billion to Move Tacoma Truck Production From Mexico to Texas

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Toyota is moving shop from Mexico to Texas in a $3.6 billion push to bring Tacoma production to the U.S. The world’s largest automaker announced it will build a second assembly line at its San Antonio plant, which currently produces the Tundra and Sequoia, according to CBS News.

The move will create more than 2,000 jobs and add 150,000 units of annual production capacity. It will take around four years, so Toyota will continue building some Tacomas at its Guanajuato, Mexico, facility in the interim. The San Antonio investment is part of a broader $10 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing that Toyota announced last November.

This is one of the largest single manufacturing investments in recent American history, and it signals a broader shift in how global automakers are thinking about where they want to build their vehicles. For Toyota to move a major production line to American soil means other manufacturers will be watching closely.