'Mobility at Every Stage of Life': Uber Announces New Service Geared for Older Riders Uber now offers senior accounts, a new version of the app with a simplified UI for the elderly.

By David James

Uber is launching Senior Accounts, a new service geared toward older users.

The company says it offers a simplified app experience and new features, including ride updates for riders' family members, saved destinations (like doctor offices), and the ability to use a family member's card for payments.

Simple Mode offers visuals with larger text and icons, and the screen will have fewer buttons than the typical Uber screen.

"Senior accounts and Simple mode represent an important milestone in Uber's ongoing commitment to accessible transportation," said Ashu Manohar, Director of Product Management at Uber. "These features reflect our dedication to designing technology that meets people where they are and supports mobility at every stage of life."

How Senior Accounts Work

To enable it, Uber users can invite an older adult to join their Family profile through the app. They'll get a link to create their senior account and set it up themselves or with the help of a family member.

Senior accounts and Simple Mode are now available in the U.S. and in select cities in other countries. (Get the full list here.)

Uber said senior users can add their Medicare Flex card to pay for eligible medical visits.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

