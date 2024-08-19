Get All Access for $5/mo

UK Tech Magnate Mike Lynch Missing After Yacht Sinks Off Italian Coast One person has died and six people are missing, including four Americans, after the Bayesian superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and five others are missing following the sinking of their luxury superyacht during a sudden storm off Sicily.
  • The 56-meter Bayesian sank after reportedly being hit by a waterspout.
  • Mike Lynch's wife is among 15 survivors as rescue operations continue; the body of one crew member has been recovered and are six still unaccounted for.
Photo by Dan Kitwood | Getty Images
Mike Lynch, former chief executive officer of Autonomy Corp departs the Rolls Building on June 27, 2019 in London, England.

British tech magnate Mike Lynch, 59, is among six people missing after a freak storm struck their superyacht, the Bayesian, off the coast of Sicily, per Reuters.

The BBC is reporting that Lynch's 18-year-old daughter is also missing. Lynch's wife and 14 other people survived.

The luxury yacht was carrying 22 passengers. Italian authorities confirmed that the incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday when a waterspout hit the area where the British-flagged vessel, Bayesian, had been anchored close to Palermo.

A coast guard vessel and a private sailboat assist the search for missing passengers after a yacht capsized on August 19, 2024, off the coast of Palermo, Italy. Several people, including four Britons, two Americans and a Canadian national, are missing. Italy's coastguard and firefighters brought 15 people to safety with rescue and recovery efforts ongoing. (Photo by Vincenzo Pepe/Getty Images)

The 56-meter Bayesian is approximately $215,000 per week to rent.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Lynch and his wife's combined wealth is reportedly around $649 million.

This is a developing story.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

