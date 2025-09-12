A Gallup poll finds more Americans are abstaining from alcoholic drinks, and those who do consume them are drinking less.

If Gallup's latest look at alcohol consumption in the United States is any indication, football tailgate parties will have fewer kegs this weekend than in years past.

Gallup has tracked Americans' drinking habits since 1939, and its latest poll finds that Americans' self-reported drinking has dropped to 54%, the lowest percentage in 90 years.

The late 1970s saw the highest consumption habits, with 71% of Americans saying that they drank alcohol. In more recent years, the rate dropped from 62% in 2023 to 58% in 2024, and is now down to 54% in 2025.

Per Gallup's analysis, the drop-off aligns with recent research that disputes the long-held myths that alcohol has some health benefits, such as red wine being good for your heart. "Even moderate drinking may increase your risk of death and other alcohol-related harms, compared to not drinking," declared the CDC.

Here's how the decline breaks down by demographic group:

For those who do report drinking alcohol, there has been a decline in the amount and frequency they report. Gallup says the average number of drinks consumed in a week hit an all-time low of 2.8. A year ago, it was 3.8 drinks. The highest average was 5.1 drinks per week, recorded in 2003.

While the legalization of recreational marijuana in many states would seem to be a part of this trend, Gallup's researchers do not believe it is a cause in the shift. "Although marijuana use is higher today than a decade ago, it has been fairly steady over the past four years," writes Gallup, "and thus doesn't appear to be a factor in people choosing not to drink alcohol."

The overwhelming feedback tied the dropoff to the "no amount of alcohol is safe" messaging from health officials. Gallup likens it to the decline in smoking that followed the U.S. surgeon general's warnings about the harms of tobacco in the 1960s. Reuters reports that alcohol sales numbers have been precipitously falling since the pandemic, noting that health concerns, as well as inflation and interest rates, are likely factors.