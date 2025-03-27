Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twenty years ago, when I'd show up to a business event or a business dinner, I was the only one not drinking alcohol. Now, at those same types of events and dinners, hardly anyone even orders a drink. It's a fascinating shift that I predicted would take off a couple of years ago, and it's far surpassed what I expected.

There's just too much information out there today about the harmful effects of alcohol on our minds and bodies. People are waking up to the fact that peak performance requires a sharp mind, a healthy body and a steady focus — and that's not something you get from late nights with a glass in your hand.

As an entrepreneur who's never had alcohol in my life, I can honestly say I've never seen the upside of it anyway. I've personally hosted large business events and conferences (for 100 to 300 people) where we didn't serve any alcohol at all. The number of people who come up afterward to thank me is incredible.

They're relieved they didn't have to face temptation or peer pressure, and they appreciate the clean, positive environment. In fact, most of them share stories of how some truly bad business decisions and awkward behaviors often follow unlimited open bars at events.

I'm not trying to tell anyone how to live. To drink or not to drink is your personal choice. But if you're an entrepreneur or business leader striving for next-level success and you're serious about showing up at full capacity for your team, family and life, it's time we talk about why prioritizing your health is a critical element for longevity and sustained performance.

Treat your health like your business — non-negotiable and strategic

I always say if it's important, you schedule it. You wouldn't go weeks without looking at your business finances, nor would you ignore your clients, your financial metrics or key investments. So why neglect your health?

When you start seeing daily exercise, proper nutrition and adequate sleep as essential "investments," you'll notice an immediate shift in your energy, productivity and overall clarity. This isn't about "finding time" to work out or "hoping to eat better." Embed health into your daily routine just like you would any other core strategy.

Tim Cook at Apple, for instance, is known for getting up before 5 a.m. to spend an hour reading emails before he hits the gym. He's fiercely protective of that morning routine because it grounds him for the day and enhances his decision-making.

If a leader at that level can prioritize health so firmly, it underscores just how non-negotiable it is for sustained success.

Sobriety and high performance go hand in hand

The traction behind the sobriety movement doesn't surprise me. There's a straight line between a clear mind and top performance. If you're leading a business or a team, you absolutely have to be on top of your game and be at your sharpest.

Cut out the drinking, and you cut out the baggage from hangovers and slowdowns, and you get more done in less time. Your team will notice. Your family will notice. You'll definitely notice changes in your bottom line, too.

It's not just me saying this. Many high-level leaders like Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Block have integrated similar mindsets into their lifestyles. Dorsey starts his day around 5 a.m. with meditation and 7-minute workouts.

That alone is a huge shift in social norms. His approach to health may not be for everyone, but there's no denying that it helped him build multi-million dollar companies and the longevity to sustain big visions.

Energy first, time second

We often talk about time management as the key to achieving more. In my experience, it's energy management that separates the ultra-successful from the "busy" ones.

Yes, I keep a schedule — and I stick to it. But I also schedule in recovery. I make sure I'm taking the breaks I need and carve out time for family, workouts, healthy meals and a good night's sleep. When you manage your energy first, the hours you work become exponentially more productive. You show up ready to engage instead of slogging through your tasks. Your meetings are more dynamic. Your problem-solving is more creative. And at the end of the day, you still have enough in the tank to fully enjoy your personal life.

Optimize your health so you can optimize your business

Entrepreneurs know how to delegate, and there's no question about that. We bring in the best talents to help our businesses thrive. So why not do the same for our health? Hire the best personal trainer or the best nutrition coach. When you've got someone whose role is to keep you on track with workouts or plan healthy meals, you take your health as seriously as your next quarterly numbers. You become more intentional about how you fuel your body and mind to create a solid foundation for sustainable growth in both business and life.

Plenty of leaders that you wouldn't expect have a "health team" in some capacity. Running club, yoga, golf group, weightlifting partners, whatever you prefer, the takeaway is that it's important to surround yourself with people and resources that actually elevate your game, personally and professionally.

Being a successful entrepreneur is so much deeper than just a massive enterprise or an office full of awards. Consistently show up as your most capable, most grounded self — for your clients, your team, and especially for your loved ones. And you can't do that if your body is on the brink of burnout or your mind is fogged by substances that steal your clarity.

Looking back at how our professional culture has evolved, especially with the shift toward sobriety, it's just wonderful to see a healthier, more vibrant and more ethical business environment taking shape. I see leaders determined to protect their energy, optimize their decisions and lead by example. And I know this is just the beginning.