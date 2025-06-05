Investment Firm CEO Tells Thousands in Conference Audience That 60% of Them Will Be 'Looking for Work' Next Year There were over 5,500 people at SuperReturn International 2025, making it the largest private equity event in the world.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert F. Smith said on Thursday that 60% of the 5,500 attendees at the SuperReturn conference will be out of work next year.
  • Smith predicted that AI would cause “all” knowledge-based jobs to change.
  • Some employees will become more productive with AI while others will have to find other work, he said.

Robert F. Smith, the CEO of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, said on Thursday that AI will overturn the job market and lead to layoffs for most finance professionals.

Speaking at the SuperReturn International private capital conference in Berlin, which attracted over 5,500 attendees, Smith predicted that by next year, 40% of finance professionals at the event would be using AI agents while the remaining 60% would be searching for new employment. AI agents are programs that run autonomously to perform complex, multi-step tasks.

Related: AI Is Dramatically Decreasing Entry-Level Hiring at Big Tech Companies, According to a New Analysis

"We think that next year, 40% of the people at this conference will have an AI agent and the remaining 60% will be looking for work," Smith said, per Bloomberg. SuperReturn claims to be the world's largest private equity event, with senior leaders from major investment firms, such as Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, in attendance.

Robert F. Smith, billionaire and chairman and chief executive officer of Vista Equity Partners. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Smith emphasized in his remarks at the event that "all of the jobs" currently carried out by one billion knowledge workers today would change due to AI.

"I'm not saying they will all go away, but they will all change," Smith said. "You will have hyperproductive people in organizations, and you will have people who will need to find other things to do."

Vista is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with over $100 billion in assets under management. The company focuses its investments on software, data, and technology businesses.

Related: AI Could Replace 200,000 Jobs on Wall Street, According to a New Report. These Are the Jobs Most at Risk.

Reports show that jobs in the financial sector are ripe for replacement or augmentation with AI. Citigroup released a report on AI in finance in June 2024 that found that 54% of finance jobs "have a high potential for automation," and an additional 12% of roles could be "augmented" or improved with AI. The report stated that AI could cause the banking industry's global profit pool to rise from $1.7 trillion to almost $2 trillion by 2028.

Meanwhile, a survey of chief information and technology officers, released in January by Bloomberg Intelligence, showed that AI could cause as many as 200,000 job cuts on Wall Street within the next five years.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

My Employee Used AI to Ask for a Raise. So I Used AI to Say No — Here's What Happened Next

We're watching the death of workplace communication and the birth of a new kind of cowardice: one where being professional means being processed and where sounding smart means sounding artificial.

By Shayne Fitz-Coy
Leadership

'You Always Have to Reinvent Yourself': Tom Brady Just Revealed His Next Big Move

The GOAT NFL quarterback announced the release of a new snack food called, you guessed it, GOAT Gummies.

By Dan Bova
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Health & Wellness

More People are Ditching Sleep Gummies for This Weird Little Hack

No drugs or subscriptions required. So, what is it?

By Entrepreneur Store
Fundraising

Free Webinar | June 16: How to Fundraise: Insider Advice from a Top-Tier Venture Capitalist

Join us on June 16th to discover insider strategies and hard-earned lessons from one of the country's most prolific angel investors. Learn how to secure the right funding and partners to grow your business.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

'We Were Too Stupid to Fail': Their 'Scrappy' Side Hustle Turned Full-Time Business Has Seen More Than $150 Million in Revenue

Co-founders Billy Candler and Noah Russell bootstrapped their creative idea from day one.

By Amanda Breen