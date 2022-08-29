As August comes to a close, school calendars reset and weather (somewhat) cools down, Labor Day weekend feels like the unofficial final hooray of the summer season. Regardless of if you have big plans to hang by the pool or are prepping for a return to work, here's what's closed (and open) on Labor Day in 2022.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day is the annual celebration of American workers and their achievements. In the late 1800s, the average American worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week. On September 5th, 1882, thousands of workers in New York City took an unpaid break to walk from City Hall to Union Square, marking the first Labor Day parade in history. Cities across the U.S. adopted this practice, using the day to recognize laborers.

What's closed on Labor Day?

As a general rule, most government buildings and offices are closed on federal holidays — that includes courts, post offices, government offices and most banks. Public libraries will also be closed the whole weekend.

Additionally, public schools will be closed on Monday, September 5.

Related: 4 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Should Take Labor Day Off

What's open on Labor Day?

Labor Day is a time to relax and recharge at the end of the summer season, but if you find yourself needing an outing (or snatching some last-minute supplies for a poolside BBQ), you're in luck.

Most grocery stores will be open for normal business hours, such as Trader Joe's, Wegman's, Von's, Safeway and Publix. Whole Foods, Sam's Club and Kroger stores will be open, but their hours will vary based on location.

Other popular spots open on Labor Day 2022 are Target, 7-Eleven, Wawa and AMC Theaters.