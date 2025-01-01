Artificial Intelligence news
What U.S. Tariff Trade Tensions Mean for the Indian AI Ecosystem
While the tariff war between the U.S. and China has spiraled—from 10% in February to 145% on Chinese goods, met with 125% retaliation—India has taken a more pragmatic route by choosing dialogue over retaliation
"The hype levels are unprecedented… we need a reality check on AI," Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani
"One of the key differences between previous tech revolutions… is that for the first time, we intend to place trust in non-human intelligence for decision making. We are far more forgiving of human error, but much less forgiving of machine error. A few hundred thousand people die on the roads due to car accidents. And we take that as a given. But if one person is killed by an autonomous car, the provider of that has to go back to the drawing board for two years," Nilekani emphasised.
Tech Gap Now Bigger Than Language Divide: KTR, Former IT and Urban Development Minister of Telangana
As per the UDISE 2023–24 data, while 60 per cent of India's 3.3 lakh private unaided schools are equipped with desktop computers, only 21.4 per cent of the 10.1 lakh government schools have the same. Shockingly, just 32.4 per cent of India's 14.7 lakh schools have access to functional computers, and only 24.4 per cent have smart classrooms
How AI is Reshaping Work While Reinforcing the Need for Leadership, Empathy, and Creativity
The adoption of AI is not just a technological shift, it requires a cultural transformation—many organisations struggle with how to integrate AI tools while preserving human skills and creativity