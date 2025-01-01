Artificial Intelligence news

News and Trends

"One of the key differences between previous tech revolutions… is that for the first time, we intend to place trust in non-human intelligence for decision making. We are far more forgiving of human error, but much less forgiving of machine error. A few hundred thousand people die on the roads due to car accidents. And we take that as a given. But if one person is killed by an autonomous car, the provider of that has to go back to the drawing board for two years," Nilekani emphasised.