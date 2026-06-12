He Went From $300,000 in Debt to Running a $1 Million Business. Now This Founder Is Taking His Model to America.

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After building a successful business in Australia, Brandon Willington is preparing for his next chapter. The founder of Where U? recently announced plans to expand from Australia into the United States, taking the customer acquisition model that fueled the company’s growth into one of the world’s largest entrepreneurial markets.

The expansion follows a breakout period for Willington, who was named Marketing Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2025 Australian Young Entrepreneur Awards as the company continued to grow across Australia.

But the journey has not been without setbacks. At one stage, Willington has spoken publicly about carrying more than $300,000 in debt as the business struggled to scale under a traditional agency model. The experience forced a rethink of the company and ultimately led to the education-focused approach that defines Where U? today.

Now, the company helps entrepreneurs understand and implement lead generation systems within their own businesses. According to Willington, that focus on customer acquisition helped transform Where U? from an agency into a rapidly growing education business.

No One Understands the Customer Better Than the Founder

It’s a belief that has guided Brandon Willington’s entrepreneurial journey and become a defining principle behind the growth of Where U?.

Willington believes growth becomes more predictable when founders understand the systems generating their customers rather than relying entirely on third parties to manage the process for them. Many marketing companies focus on generating leads for clients. Willington chose to teach entrepreneurs how to generate their own.

The decision fundamentally changed the trajectory of Where U?. Rather than operating solely as a traditional agency, the company evolved into an education business focused on helping founders understand the mechanics of customer acquisition, from lead generation through to conversion.

The approach reflected a belief that would become central to the business: no one understands a company’s customers better than its founder.

As demand for that model grew, so did interest from entrepreneurs beyond Australia, providing an early indication that the concept could resonate in larger markets.

Why America Is Next

Earlier this year, Willington announced plans to expand Where U? into the United States, marking the company’s first major move beyond Australia.

The decision comes after several years of growth and increasing interest from entrepreneurs outside the Australian market. As workshops attracted founders looking to build their own customer acquisition systems, demand began extending well beyond the company’s home base in Perth.

The challenges facing entrepreneurs in Sydney are not fundamentally different from those facing founders in Miami, Dallas, Austin, or Los Angeles. Businesses still need predictable ways to generate customers, scale revenue, and reduce dependence on referrals. What changes is scale.

The United States is home to millions of entrepreneurs and one of the world’s most competitive business environments. For a company built around customer acquisition, it provides an opportunity to reach a larger audience of founders looking for predictable systems.

Rather than positioning lead generation as something entrepreneurs should outsource indefinitely, Where U? focuses on helping founders understand the process themselves.

That founder-first approach has become one of the company’s defining characteristics and one Willington believes will resonate with U.S. business owners seeking greater control over their growth.

A New Market, The Same Philosophy

Willington’s rise from a founder carrying more than $300,000 in debt to the leader of a seven-figure business is only part of the story. The more interesting question may be what happens next.

With expansion into the United States now underway, Willington is taking the systems that helped rebuild his company into a market defined by competition, ambition, and scale.

For entrepreneurs watching closely, the move offers a reminder that growth is rarely about finding a shortcut. More often, it’s about mastering the fundamentals, building systems that work, and having the conviction to take them further than your original market.