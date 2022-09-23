75 Fast and Easy Ways to Make Extra Money

Would you like to make money, but don’t know where to begin? You’re not alone.

Aside from their regular jobs, 16% of adults performed side gigs to earn extra income. Among them, 64% spent fewer than 20 hours doing those jobs during that period, according to the Federal Reserve Board’s Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2021 report published in May 2022.

But, where exactly can you make extra money fast? We’ve compiled 75 ways to make money at home, online, or on the go. For the record, although it’s tried and true, we didn’t include options like blogging. Why? Because it can take a very long time before you see any money rolling in. And, sometimes, that won’t cut it when you need money right now.

1. Volunteer for overtime.

One of the easiest ways to earn some extra money fast? Ask for you can put in overtime at your full-time job. It’s not the most exciting, but many companies offer extra pay for working longer hours.

Growing up, I volunteered for overtime opportunities whenever I could. For example, one summer I worked at a school doing maintenance and setting up the classrooms. Since we were behind, I was more than willing to work a couple of weekends during the end of August. And, that extra money was definitely worth it when I went back to college.

Also, with most full-time jobs, you get paid extremely well. In fact, all non-exempt employees who work more than 40 hours a week must be paid at least one and one-half times their regular hourly rate — aka time and a half. For example, a worker earning $10 per hour would be entitled to 10 overtime hours at $15 per hour if they worked a 50-hour week.

Additionally, your manager will appreciate you, which will lead to a raise at review time.

2. Pick up an extra shift.

The worst part of being an hourly employee is not being able to pick up additional shifts when you need them. In the same vein, employers are frustrated when there is no one available to cover a shift.

Instawork connects hourly workers to businesses that need extra help to solve this problem. As an example, if you work as a barista at Starbucks, you may be able to pick up shifts at nearby coffee shops whenever it is convenient.

You can claim shifts based on your skillset once you create your profile. Aside from picking up extra work, being an Instawork regular allows you to expand your professional network significantly because you work at multiple locations. As your network grows, so do your career opportunities.

3. Earn a promotion.

The corporate ladder can be climbed if you prove your value to your boss and go above and beyond. As such, the more responsibilities you have, the more money you make.

So, let’s see you’re a barista at Starbucks. You could make around $14 an hour. However, as a Shift Manager, that jumps to over $17 an hour. That may not sound like much. But, it definitely adds up over time.

4. Ask for a raise.

Believe it or not, there is more work involved in getting a raise than in getting a promotion. Put yourself in your boss’ shoes. Are you more likely to pay more for additional responsibility or more money for the same service?

At the same time, if you have been working for several years without a raise, a raise should be in order.

5. Do something awesome at work.

The majority of employees ignore the suggestion boxes provided by their employers, for example. However, if your company pays bonuses for workable suggestions, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Even better, the bonus may be yours since no one else is participating. Of course, the best scenario would be if your employer implemented your idea.

There may also be a chance for you to obtain an on-the-spot reward.

Examples range from supporting a coworker to handling an angry client’s phone call. Some employers offer this as it’s an excellent opportunity to recognize staff members who deserve special recognition.

Employers typically pay anywhere from $25 to $100 for instant recognition programs.

6. Take advantage of your company’s employee referral program.

It is possible to earn between $25 and $1,000 per employee you refer through referral programs at many companies. And, I don’t know about you, but that chunk of change could make a big difference in your finances.

In short, you may be able to earn a bonus if you refer someone who would be an excellent fit for your company.

7. Use the tuition referral program offered by your company.

There are also many companies that offer tuition reimbursement programs to assist their employees in paying for school. So, it might be a good idea to focus on your education in the short term. And, as a bonus, you could have your employer pay for some, if not all, of your educational costs.

8. Don’t miss out on your employer’s 401(k) match.

“If you work for a fantastic company, one of the best perks that may offer is matching your 401(K) contributions,” says Due Founder and CEO John Rampton. “While you may not be able to access this today, it’s yours when you retire.”

“We find that most 401k match contribution levels are tiered,” he adds. “A generous match might include a dollar-for-dollar match on the first 3%-5% of the employee’s deposit.” After that, most 401k programs contribute 50 cents for each dollar over the next 3%, up to 10%.

“I would 100% take advantage of the first part, I also would take advantage of the 50% match for the second part as well,” John advises. “This is all free money to you at the end of the day.”

9. Get a higher-paying job.

You can boost your starting salary with career accelerators like Pathrise. Taking part in Pathrise’s 8-12 week part-time program can help fellows earn over $12k if they finish their part-time program, which provides coach-to-peer coaching and tools to help them get a better, higher-paying job.

10. Open a new bank account.

In order to attract your business, many banks offer bonuses just for opening an account. For example, BMO Harris offers a $300 to $500 bonus for consumers who open a Smart Advantage Account, Smart Money Account, or Premier Account.

Check out our list of 15 sign-up bonuses you can’t ignore.

11. Refund your credit card and bank fees.

Make no mistake about it. Financial management can be challenging. Thankfully, using Recoup, you can manage subscriptions, lower your bills, and get bank and credit card fees refunded.

Your bank fees will be found and recouped by Recoup safely. In addition to overdraft fees and ATM fees, you may also be entitled to a refund for monthly account maintenance fees. You can cancel anytime, and there are no membership fees.

12. Become a member of a rewards credit card and receive a sweet bonus.

You may receive a $100 or more bonus with some cards if you spend a certain amount within the first three months. When you pay your balance in full every month, you’re taking advantage of free money here.

And, while you’re at it, you can keep earning rewards. Over time, you might just have enough to cover your dream vacation.

13. Reduce your bills and cancel your subscriptions.

Sometimes the easiest way to make some extra dough isn’t through promotions, bonuses, or side hustles. Instead, it’s about saving. More specifically, where you can cut back.

A few areas where people often overpay are cell phone service, cable TV, internet, and electricity. With that in mind, contact your providers and ask for better rates. You may also want to compare and switch providers.

One of the biggest budget killers is subscriptions. During the writing of this article, I decided to review my own subscriptions:

SiriusXM — $16.99 per month

Spotify — $9.99 per month

Netflix — $15.99 per month

Amazon Prime — $12.99 per month

MasterClass — $15 per month

Gym Membership — $40 per month

That’s $110.96 a month. Or, $1331.52 a year!

I’m not going to cut all of these subscriptions. Some, however, are expendable. For example, since I have Spotify, I can cancel SiriusXM. Also, I can bundle Spotify and Hulu for $10.99 a month. So, see ya later Netflix.

To save money, identify areas where you can reduce subscriptions or reduce expenditures. Many services specialize in negotiating bills for you if you want someone to do it for you. Among the most prominent players in the industry are Billshark and Trim.

14. Collect cash through micro-investing apps.

In order to make money with this strategy, you may think you have to invest long-term. However, that’s not always the case. You can earn cash just by signing up for a number of investing platforms and micro-investing apps! While you’re setting money aside for the future, why not pick up some free money as well?

It’s a good idea to start with Acorns. Your spare change from everyday purchases can be invested in this easy-to-use app. But, other robo-advisors worth checking out are Robinhood and Wealthfront.

15. Post gigs on Fiverr.

For first-time freelancers looking to build their experience and portfolios, Fiverr is a great place to start. Whether you are good at logo design, animation, editing, or voice-overs, you will find tasks to suit your skill set. Each project starts at $5.

Eventually, however, you can charge much more once you have accumulated enough feedback, referrals, and experience. According to Fiverr’s website, some people work full-time on their gigs and earn as much as $10,000 per project.

16. Become a virtual assistant.

Are you passionate about writing or social media? Have you thought about blogging but don’t want to start your own site? As a virtual assistant, you will help other people manage their social media accounts and websites. It may even be possible to turn this side hustle into a full-time job depending on your schedule.

Check out sites like Upwork if you’re interested in becoming a VA.

17. Teach English.

Do you work as a teacher? Or do you have a bachelor’s degree from an American institution? In that case, you might be able to teach English to children in other countries online.

Through VIPKid, native English speakers with degrees can connect with children in other countries, such as China or India. Simply set up an online class time, and people can take your class at that time. Many teachers earn $14-22 per hour online, from the comfort of their own homes!

18. Tutor others.

You don’t have to limit yourself to teaching English. Online tutoring is possible for pretty much any subject as long as you have a computer, an internet connection, and expertise in a particular subject area.

For example, over 300 subjects are available for tutoring at TutorMe, where tutors are paid $16 per hour. Meanwhile, with Preply, tutors are available in more than 100 subjects at the tutors’ own rates. It is usual for English tutors on Preply to charge between $15 and $25 per hour, prior to Preply’s commission.

19. Coach or consult.

You might be interested in pursuing a coaching or consulting side hustle if you have some skills that people find useful. You might be an online business whiz, or you might be an expert with social media or green investments.

For starting out, Clarity.fm is a good platform. Consultations can be paid per minute. But, it’s also possible to make yourself available on platforms such as LinkedIn if you are a thought leader in your field.

20. Take online surveys.

Online surveys can be filled out in your spare time — if you have it. The process is very easy and, although not much, you can be paid for doing it. Simply register, and these companies will contact you when a survey that matches your profile is available. Most of the time, these are surveys conducted online for big brands for market research purposes.

Some of the most well-known and legit online survey sites are Survey Junkies, Swagbucks, and Opinion Outpost.

21. Become a user experience tester.

The goal of every company’s website is to provide customers with valuable information, meet their goals, and, of course, make money. However, if something doesn’t work, businesses need to know why. And, that’s where users experience testers come into play.

So, if you’re able to quickly decipher a website’s user-friendliness by scanning its webpage, you’re in luck. You can get paid for providing feedback through companies such as UserTesting or TryMyUI. In most cases, you’ll earn $10 per 20-minute test you take

22. Pick up tasks on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk.

Mechanical Turk is an Amazon platform that pays you for small jobs. It won’t make you a millionaire, though. At most, these gigs pay between a few cents and a few dollars. In some cases, you may be able to benefit from stringing several of these tasks together.

There is no need for serious qualifications for this job. In most cases, you’ll be asked to click links, take surveys, give opinions, categorize a few items, or implement some other type of human intelligence task (or HIT for short).

23. Watch videos.

This might sound too good to be true. But, it’s possible thanks to the survey site InboxDollars.

Simply log in to InboxDollars.com to see the available videos. By watching them, you can earn free cash or gift cards for popular brands from InboxDollars.

It is important to watch all of the shows in a specific playlist. Playlists range from a few minutes to about a half-hour. But, you can see how long they run before watching.

24. Play games.

If you are bored, do you spend hours playing games on your phone? What if you got paid for it?

Cashyy is a legit Android app, which will pay you through PayPal. Earn coins for gift cards by playing free games and completing missions. Increasing your playing time increases your earning potential.

25. Sell your photos.

Do you love taking pictures? Is your camera roll full of sunset photos and perfectly staged group photos or dishes? It’s easy to make extra cash with your photos without being a pro. Photo sales on Foap can fetch $10 or more (special “missions” can fetch more) but they’ll take 50% of the sale.

Despite your best efforts, there’s no guarantee that people will purchase your photos. In any case, any money you get will be easy money since you have already done the work.

26. Design products on CafePress or Etsy.

A site like CafePress lets you sell digital items for a percentage of the profit. With just some design software, you can do this. It is also possible to include topical or trending designs, such as custom logos and inspirational sayings.

Whether you hire a designer or not, you still need ideas for this online business. Ideally, you should understand design yourself and have no overhead involved.

Moreover, the items are printed and delivered as needed. The proceeds are simply shared with you. You can also use Etsy as an online store if you’re a business owner.

27. Write resumes.

Do you see a lot of resumes at your company right now? Are you hiring at your small business? Do you have experience working in HR?

If you are willing to charge a fee, you might be able to assist others with their resumes and cover letters. And, in many cases, this gig is done virtually.

28. Sell crafts on Etsy.

Are you into woodworking, jewelry making, embroidery, or pottery? Create an Etsy shop to sell your home goods, art, and knickknacks.

Even though Etsy makes it possible to profit from your passion, and you can get paid as soon as the next day, it may take a while for customers to find your store.

29. Become a ticket broker.

With the right knowledge of sports or entertainment, you can resell the tickets for a profit using a service like StubHub.com or Craigslist. Or, if you put your tickets through Ticketmaster, you can sell them back.

Personally, I’ve had to sell my tickets because I couldn’t make it to the event. Other times I’ve made some decent money flipping tickets for high-profile events.

30. Serve on a mock jury.

In order to find out what is lacking in their case, lawyers frequently hire out a mock jury. For just a day’s work, you can earn up to $100, which is not bad considering how little work you have to do.

You may also be able to serve as a juror online using eJury. Participating in pre-trial jury cases from home will pay you a small amount of money. In most cases, gigs pay between $5 and $10. On the flipside, the trials are usually only a few minutes long.

31. Solve interesting problems.

On behalf of its corporate clients, MindSumo asks you to answer certain questions. Rewards range from $550 to $1600 for the best and most creative answers.

Some of the questions I saw were, “What factors influence your decision of where to put your money?” and “How can technology make roads safer?”

32. List your spare space.

Another way to make extra money is by renting out your house or spare bedroom. It is likely that you will have to spend some money on cleaning, replacing home goods, and paying for service fees. Also, before you begin renting, make sure you read your rental agreement carefully.

However, if your listing is in a high-demand area, it’s possible to list and book your spare space in the same day. And, according to Airbnb, the typical US Airbnb Host’s income is over $13,800 a year.

Other options are VRBO, Neighbor, or Vacasa.

33. Rent your car.

Your underutilized car can be rented out with HyreCar.

It is free to list your car with HyreCar, and owners report earning an average of $720 a month from their ads. In addition to conducting background checks on all renters, the company also handles insurance issues.

34. Rent your RV, boat, etc.

You car isn’t the only vehicle that you can rent out. If you aren’t using you RV, you can list it on RVShare. You rent list your boat on GetMyBoat. And, if there’s a bike just sitting in your garage, put t up on Spinlister.

35. List old baby gear.

Is your garage full of baby items you haven’t gotten rid of yet? If you’re planning on growing your family, it’s understandable that you don’t want to sell these items. But, in the meantime, you can rent these baby gear on sites like BabyQuip. In the case of cribs and strollers, their Quality Providers earn about $600 a month.

36. Rent out your belongings.

We already discussed renting out your house, car, and even some of your old baby stuff. Other than that, what else can you rent out? Well, pretty much anything you own via Fat Llama.

Items such as camera equipment, projectors, lighting, and audio equipment are in high demand. As such, photographers, videographers, or tech gadget lovers might be able to make a pretty penny.

37. Become a friend.

You can actually earn money by being someone’s friend. Seriously. But, it’s strictly platonic.

Let’s say that someone has a spare ticket to a concert or doesn’t enjoy eating at restaurants by themselves. Through RentAFriend they can hire you to accompany them.

38. Trade in old phones, and electronics for cash.

You can earn money easily by trading in your old, unwanted electronics. These include smartphones, laptops, tablets, game consoles, and fitness trackers.

Electronics and gadgets like these can be sold for buyback services online. There are several electronic buyback companies, including ItsWorthMore, Decluttr, Gazelle, and Trademore.

It is also possible to price your items appropriately and sell them independently through eBay and other third-party marketplaces.

39. Sell unused gift cards.

Don’t let your unwanted gift cards sit in a drawer collecting dust. Though you may not get full face value, at least you won’t lose money. Also, keep in mind that you did not purchase them. As a result, you’re essentially getting free money.

Use Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or eBay to sell your unused gift cards. Alternatively, you can sell your gift card for as much as you want with CardCash.

40. Sell your gently used clothes.

Do you have clothing you no longer wear eating up valuable storage space? Then you probably have someone – or several someones – who will gladly take them off your hands.

Describe your items in a few words, snap a couple of pics, and post them on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. Similarly, you can earn profits by selling high-quality clothes and accessories on platforms like Poshmark.

41. Cash in on your old textbooks.

If you’re still in college or a recent graduate, money is probably tight. A fast and easy way to make some extra cash is to sell the textbooks you no longer need. Some options include Amazon, BookScouter, or GoTextBooks.

42. Get rid of your unwanted items.

Take a look through your closets, attics, and garage for anything you no longer need. What items do you no longer need? What doesn’t bring you joy?

There are always tried-and-true sites such as eBay and Craigslist where you can sell items. However, you can also make extra money by selling secondhand items through apps such as OfferUp, VarageSale, Poshmark, ThredUP, and Facebook Marketplace.

43. Have a yard sale.

Today, you can make fast money by having a yard sale. Organize the items you’d like to sell, set a price that’s fair, and schedule your sale day.

Unless you live in a neighborhood with a lot of traffic, you might not need to advertise much. However, if you live in a remote or secluded neighborhood, you might want to post on Facebook or hang flyers in your neighborhood.

Yard sales are great because you can organize one quickly.

44. Sell your lesson plans.

A popular marketplace for educational materials is Teachers Pay Teachers. While not guaranteed, educators might be able to fetch several hundred dollars part-time.

45. Sell mobile data.

Each day, we give companies like Facebook so much of our data for free. But did you know that you can earn money this?

If you share your internet usage behavior with Nielsen, for example, you are rewarded. It’s as simple as downloading the non-intrusive app. Your usage earns you points as they track it. Points can be redeemed for prizes and sweepstakes entries.

You might only make $25 to $50 ayear. But, it’s better than nothing.

46. Pawn your valuables.

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

If you’re facing financial difficulties but will be getting some money soon, consider pawning something of value. But, you will have to repay the loan with interest if you want to retrieve those items.

You will lose the item if you do not pay it back on time. As such, if you value something deeply, don’t pawn it. However, if it doesn’t, you can certainly consider it based on the circumstances.

47. Drive people around.

There is no simpler way to earn money than driving people around with services like Uber and Lyft. The most appealing aspect is the flexibility. Whenever you have the time and want to make some money, just turn the app on.

An approved car and clean driving record are the main barriers to entry. Nevertheless, there are many stories of Lyft and Uber drivers making an extra $1k a week.

48. Cash in on your commute.

It’s common for us to spend a lot of time in our cars, whether we’re commuting to work or driving our kids to soccer practice. But, did you know that you can earn extra money while riding around?

Using Roadie, you can earn money just by driving packages from point A to point B along your route.

49. Advertise on your vehicle.

Here’s the ultimate definition of passive income — even if it sounds a bit out there. You can earn money by driving around your car with a business advertisement wrapped around it using the Wrapify app. As soon as the car is wrapped, just drive around town as usual.

The more you drive, the more you earn. Those who wrap their cars make an average of $264-452 a month, according to Wrapify.

50. Deliver for DoorDash.

Across the country, DoorDash has become a popular delivery service. Rather than having people in your car, you can still make some dough using your car. DoorDash offers 100% profit sharing on delivery fees. In other words, you keep everything! Why? Instead of charging you, DoorDash charges restaurants.

It is likely that you will be able to find gigs near you since more restaurants are joining up. It’s anecdotal, but I know that pretty much every restaurant in my area uses DoorDash.

51. Grocery deliverer.

Besides delivering food from restaurants, you can also deliver groceries. Which, might be a better option if you don’t want your vehicle to smell like takeout. Besides, this is a popular trend at the moment, as families want groceries delivered.

One of the most popular grocery delivery services in the country is Instacart.

52. Deliver for PostMates.

Using PostMates, you can make some extra money. And, better yet, you don’t even need a car, just a bike to deliver in busier cities and downtown areas.

The PostMates website claims you could earn $25/hour delivering packages. And, like Lyft or Uber, you can earn even more through tips.

53. Become a Task Rabbit.

By using TaskRabbit, you can tap into an existing market of people looking for help with chores in your area. This wouldn’t be considered passive income per se because the tasks are not always small. Often, projects include furniture assembly, TV mounting, housecleaning, moving boxes, or gardening.

In addition to this platform, there are others that offer bigger tasks, such as home renovations.

In an effort to get into the task business, Amazon has introduced Amazon Home Services. There are a variety of services available from very small repairs to more involved and time-consuming tasks.

54. Bartend or wait tables.

These service industry jobs are frequently in-demand. Moreover, they’re perfect if you want to make money during your downtime, like evenings and weekends.

You might need some experience and it can get hectic. But, you can definitely bring home the bacon. After all, you can expect at least $1 per drink you serve as a bartender.

55. Babysit.

For many, babysitting and child care was the original income stream for teenagers. My sisters made serious bank doing this. And, I even got paid to watch my cousins. Even if you aren’t a teenager anymore, it’s still a good way to earn extra income.

There are websites like Care.com and Sittercity that can help you find families to sit for.

56. Dog sit or walk.

Americans spend a staggering amount of money on their pets each year. In fact, it’s estimated that $126 billion was spent on pets in 2021. As well as pet food, veterinary care, and toys, pet sitting and dog walking are also included.

Suffice to say, there’s an opportunity for you to make some extra money there. You can connect with pet owners who need these services with apps like Rover and Wag.

57. Housesit.

When many families are on vacation during the holidays and during the summer, this is a great way to earn quick money. How? By housesitting for them.

Generally, becoming a house sitter requires only a clean criminal record and a few positive references. But, if you’re interested in housesitting gigs, check out sites like Care.com.

58. Organize offices.

Despite being quite successful, some people struggle with organization. But, having a disorganized office can cost them money if documents are lost. If you’re good at creating order out of chaos, you might be able to organize offices for at least $100 each.

You may be surprised to find that there is a lot of work available in your area if you try marketing your services online using craigslist.org or Facebook groups.

59. Find seasonal work.

Looking for a temporary gig? Get seasonal work such as lifeguarding, shoveling snow, or retail work during the holidays. It’s typical for employers to hire up a month or two ahead of their busy season, so make sure you’re on their payroll before then.

You can find seasonal jobs by checking storefront windows, Craigslist, and local classified ads.

60. Become a garage flipper.

Here’s how this works. You hit up garage sales, flea markets, or even ads online to find deals. You then, as the name implies, flip these items for a profit. Rob and Melissa Stephenson of the Flea Market Flipper did this as a side hustle. Today, they have a thriving business as garage flippers.

61. Sign up as a mystery shopper.

Business owners often want to know how their products and services are performing from their customers’ perspective. With that in mind, you have the opportunity to be their eyes and ears. Online applications are available through IntelliShop, BestMark, and Sinclair Customer Metrics. Before signing up, do thorough research and beware of scams.

The application process is quick. But the approval process can take some time.

62. Donate blood or plasma.

Technically, you aren’t donating since you are being compensated. Regardless, those who are willing to endure a few needles can make money selling plasma.

You may be eligible for special bonuses if you donate a certain number of times during a specified period of time. Octapharma Plasma, for instance, offers new donors an extra $400. If you donate plasma twice a week and two days apart, you can theoretically earn several hundred dollars per month.

63. Participate in medical studies.

It is possible to get paid for travel and study-related time when you participate in most clinical trials. At Meridian, for example, most clinical trials pay $75 to $4,500 to participants, although not all research studies pay.

64. Lead walking tours of your city.

By leading city tours, you can convert your hometown knowledge into cash. Do you have detailed knowledge of the history, ghost stories, beer, food, architecture in your town? If so, you can lead tours for people who want to learn more about your hometown.

To get started, visit ToursByLocals.com.

65. Venue gigs.

Whether if it’s a sporting event or concert, venues of all sizes need to fill positions like ticket takers and security. Often, you can do these during the evening or weekend.

Personally, I worked security one summer at a local amphitheatre. Besides making some extra cash a couple night a week, I saw dozens of shows for free.

66. Wash or detail cars.

The demand for car washes and detailing is always high. Furthermore, without a permanent location, you can be a mobile car washer and detailer. When starting out don’t be shy about reaching out to your neighbors or making flyers.

67. Invest in your health.

For most people, money is a motivator. An even greater motivator, though, is the prospect of losing money.

Using the psychology of motivation, sites like HealthyWage and DietBet incentivize their users to lose weight. These sites offer you the chance to lose weight while earning some extra income by placing bets.

Upon reaching your goal (which will be verified via a weigh-in), you are paid. Those who fail to meet their weight loss goal lose their bets. Depending on how you fair, you can make anywhere from a couple of bucks to thousands of dollars within six months.

68. Go look at stuff.

WeGoLook pays you $18 to $200 to look at eBay purchases, cars, rental properties, and vacant lots. Report back what you find by taking pictures, verifying information, and taking notes.

The best part is that you get to choose when and where you work. In addition, you accept only jobs that are of interest to you.

69. Join a focus group.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could earn money sharing your opinions? If you live in your local area or online, you might be able to join a focus group. Simply trying out different products or doing taste tests could earn you money.

If you’re applying, just make sure that your skills match their requirements.

70. Pressure washing, lawn mowing, carpet cleaning.

The two things most homeowners dislike are manual labor and spending a lot of money on tools. But, what if you have these tools? Well, you could rent them out. Or, offer to do these services yourself if you don’t mind putting in the elbow grease

In order to advertise your services, you can post flyers in your neighborhood, join local Facebook groups, or just knock on doors. Depending on the job, it’s possible to make a couple hundred bucks during your spare time.

71. Collect and sell scrap metal.

Even though it’s not always easy to remember to separate your cans and bottles from the rest of your recycling, it’s a great way to get quick cash. To exchange them for cash, take them to a redemption center near you. Depending on where you live, you will receive five to ten cents per can or bottle. Not much, But it can add up.

A second option is to trade scrap metal for cash. When recycling aluminum cans, copper, steel, or copper, however, you need to determine whether it’s ferrous or non-ferrous so that you can earn money.

There is more money to be made with non-ferrous metals, but ferrous metals are more common. The best way to locate scrap metal recycling centers is to search for “scrap yards near me.”

72. Craigslist gigs.

Companies and individuals can post jobs and gigs on Craigslist in the lower right corner. If you’re in a pinch, it’s worth exploring as you might be able to snag both local or remote work.

73. Earn money while traveling with PleaseBringMe.

Getting paid for bringing specific items along is a great way to make money when you travel. PleaseBringMe is a travel barter service that pays you for performing tasks uniquely related to your country of residence.

Occasionally, this task may even require bringing hard-to-find items. It’s an easy job, and you can earn a decent amount of money.

74. Become an extreme couponer.

In times of financial difficulty, coupons are a great way to save a few dollars. And, this has been escipically true thanks to inflation.

But, in addition to saving money through extreme couponing, you can also make money-sharing coupons. Plus, sharing coupons can help you make money online.

With Coupon Chief, customers can earn a percentage of sales from the coupons they share on the platform through a Pays to Share program. If you haven’t already shared coupons, you’ll have to do so. As a result, you will earn 2% to 3% commission.

75. Find missing money.

Have you ever heard of MissingMoney.com? You can find out if you are owed money from former service providers, banks, or financial institutions. It only takes a few seconds to perform this search and you can discover a property (aka “missing money”) that belongs to you.

In the USA, one out of ten people do not know that they have unclaimed funds. If you think you might be one of them, check out MissingMoney.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I earn money online easily?

It takes little time and effort to set up side jobs like testing websites, taking surveys, and selling used items online. Renting out your vehicle or affiliate marketing are also passive income opportunities.

How can I make money fast at home?

There are a lot of ways you can make money from home, including selling used clothes and electronics, babysitting, and renting out rooms online.

How can I make money right now?

Finding on-the-spot jobs is difficult. You can find paying gigs near you by checking job listings online or in your local paper.

What fast-cash options should I avoid?

The fast-cash options below are not always what they seem. There is always a catch that you have to pay for. In case you have to go this route, read on to learn what you’re getting yourself into.

Payday loans. A payday loan is a short-term loan repaid in a lump sum to a person who has a bank account and a source of income. Typical fees on two-week loans amount to nearly 400% interest per year.

A payday loan is a short-term loan repaid in a lump sum to a person who has a bank account and a source of income. Typical fees on two-week loans amount to nearly 400% interest per year. Payday installment loans. You can get payday installment loans in stores or online. Credit is not a factor. The long-term effects of interest charges are severe. For example, a $2,000, three-year loan at 400% APR will cost you over $22,000.

You can get payday installment loans in stores or online. Credit is not a factor. The long-term effects of interest charges are severe. For example, a $2,000, three-year loan at 400% APR will cost you over $22,000. Credit-building payday loans. Payday lenders rarely report on-time payments to the credit bureaus, which would help your credit score. A few lenders do, and they also reduce interest rates on subsequent loans if the borrower’s credit improves. However, rates can still be excessive.

Payday lenders rarely report on-time payments to the credit bureaus, which would help your credit score. A few lenders do, and they also reduce interest rates on subsequent loans if the borrower’s credit improves. However, rates can still be excessive. Auto title loans. In places where short-term loans are legal, you need to hand over your vehicle’s title as collateral. As such, your vehicle can be seized if you don’t repay the loan.

