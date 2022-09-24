How to Start a Huntington Learning Center Franchise in 2022

What is the Huntington Learning Center franchise story?

Huntington Learning Center is the top-performing franchise in the tutoring industry. Founded in 1977 by Ray and Eileen Huntington, Huntington Learning Center offers individualized in-person and online tutoring programs for K-12 students nationwide. With approximately 300 locations across the United States, Huntington's business model is based on two key pillars: helping students achieve world-class results and maximizing franchisee profitability. Our dedication to these two areas is what has led Huntington Learning Center to its position as the top-performing franchise business in the tutoring industry.

At Huntington Learning Center, our primary goal is to give every student the best education possible - and we're proud to say that we've helped over a million students gain the confidence and skills that they need to do well in school. In fact, on average, our tutoring students increase over two grade levels in reading and math with just 50 hours of tutoring, and our test prep students see an average increase of 5.4 points on the ACT and 229 points on the SAT. Each of our students receive, on average, $71,000 worth of scholarship offers each year - that's over $187 million in scholarship offers collectively. Huntington Learning Center offers a business model that is based on helping students achieve world-class results through individualized instruction. By becoming a Huntington Learning Center franchisee, you join a brand that is passionate about student success and franchisee profitability with a proven track record that makes a lasting difference.

The popularity of the Huntington Learning Center franchise opportunity is evident in the brand's overall ranking of 122nd on this year's Entrepreneur Magazine list. This ranking is the 10th consecutive year that Huntington Learning Center has landed on this prestigious annual list. In addition to being named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Huntington Learning Center has garnered countless awards over the years for our dedication to our as well as the families that we serve, including being named a "Top Low Cost Franchise" by Franchise Business Review, a Franchise Times' "Top 200+ organization," a Franchise Journal "Top Brand," and one of Franchise Dictionary's "2020 Game Changers."

How much does a Huntington Learning Center franchise cost?

To open a Huntington Learning Center franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required, and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $36,000

Initial investment: $148,017 - $263,072

Net worth requirement: $200,000

Cash requirement: $65,000

Veteran incentives: 25% off first-unit franchise fee

Royalty fee: 9.5%

Ad royalty fee: 2%

Term of agreement: 10 years

Huntington Learning Center does offer in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. Investing in a Huntington Learning Center franchise is the decision to own a business that has the power to make the world a better place through education. Huntington Learning Center has helped hundreds of franchisees realize their dreams of owning a meaningful business, and in the process, our franchise owners have helped thousands upon thousands of students. The franchise fee for your first Huntington Learning Center location gives you access to one of the most robust training and ongoing support platforms in the franchise industry. Our long track record of success as a franchisor is attributable to our continued investment in our support infrastructure. We leave nothing to chance and support each franchise owner in every aspect of our business model.

What do Huntington Learning Center franchise owners make?

Huntington Learning Center embraces two values that drive everything we do: student tutoring success and franchisee profitability. Huntington Learning Center outperforms the competition because our franchisees understand that helping students achieve results yields success. In fact, Huntington Learning Center is the No. 1 revenue-producing tutoring franchise. Our average franchise center 2019 revenue is 36% higher than that of the competition*, and we've experienced double-digit growth for eight consecutive years—and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Our values guide everything we do, and we make sure that we bring on franchise owners who share our values. That's the only way that we can ensure that our brand will remain at the forefront of our industry going forward.

Why invest in a Huntington Learning Center franchise?

In the wake of the pandemic, millions of students are behind and the demand for tutoring is skyrocketing. The COVID-19 pandemic created a crisis in education that our society has never experienced before. The closure of schools and the transition to virtual learning have impacted millions of students in a negative way. Students of all ages are behind – and parents are understandably worried. According to the Education Trust, nine out of 10 parents say that they're worried about their children falling behind due to coronavirus-related school closures, and eight out of 10 say that their children are experiencing heightened stress levels.

News outlets in California, Texas, Florida and other states are reporting that students are falling through the cracks, scores are dropping, levels of engagement have never been lower, and teachers are stressed and struggling with the new normal. USA Today published an article entitled, "Students are falling behind in online school. Where's the COVID-19 'disaster plan' to catch them up?" which details just how dire the situation is across the country. "Parents are afraid their kids are falling behind, and they don't know what the solution is," the outlet reports. "They're looking for leadership. They're looking for help." For thousands of students every day, Huntington Learning Center is the "disaster plan to catch them up," and we couldn't be more prepared to meet this crisis head on.

Huntington Learning Center is committed to empowering students to unlock their full potential and reach their academic goals. Whether it's K-12 tutoring, sharpening study skills or test prep for college entrance exams or state standardized tests, we're able to tailor personalized plans that accelerate students' abilities and improve their scores by focusing on individual student needs. In fact, the very first thing that we do is give each student an Academic Evaluation that pinpoints academic strengths and weaknesses, and from there, we determine the best course of action. This alone makes us unique in an industry that tends to deliver a one-size-fits-all approach. At Huntington Learning Center, we treat every student like an individual. While so many tutoring franchise brands cut corners, Huntington Learning Center adheres to high standards of quality instruction with accreditations and teacher certifications. This means that when parents send their children to us, they can trust that their children are in good hands.

Parents send their children to us because they want to see an improvement in their grades, test prep, and scores, such as the SAT or ACT, and they want to help them develop self-confidence. In this day and age, parents grade us too! We're proud to say that 98% of Huntington Learning Center parents would refer us to friends and family. In the classroom, 98% is an A+! This high rating is a testament to the value that we bring to our students. Since 1977, individuals who own a Huntington Learning Center franchise have helped over a million students. Many of whom were accepted into their dream schools and achieved their potential. We're so proud that we help our students receive millions of dollars in college scholarship offers.

*Data are based on each company's Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDD) for all franchise centers open in 2019, except for Kumon, which are for centers open at least three years; and Sylvan, which are for centers open at least 24 months. Kumon reports in its 2021 FDD that its average franchised center open at least 36 months had 150 subject-students. We estimate a subject-student's monthly fee from our web search of the phrase 'How much does a parent pay Kumon'. We used the average of the high estimates, $145 per month per single subject. We estimated the registration fee of $50 and materials fee of $30 from this web search; and we estimate that half of a center's enrollees pay these fees.