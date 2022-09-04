How to Start The Little Gym Franchise Location in 2022

The Little Gym Franchise Opportunity

thelittlegymfranchise.com

The Little Gym is the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 years. Robin Wes, a kinesiologist, musician, and innovative educator, found the company in 1976. Wes created The Little Gym to offer a conducive, nurturing environment for kids. This non-competitive space is ideal for children to explore their physical development, while also promoting emotional, intellectual, and social growth. The Little Gym currently operates throughout the United States and in dozens of countries. The Little Gym offers classes for kids in dance, gymnastics, Kindermusic, and karate. There are also enjoyable extras like birthday parties, parents' survival nights, and camps. Since it began franchising in 1992, the company has grown to over 400 locationsand is now part of the Unleashed Brands franchise company.

No one tops The Little Gym International, Inc. at developing age-appropriate events—it's why we're the top choice among kids' gym franchises. We are passionate about celebrating childhood and are proud to work with renowned partners and brands that share our core values and beliefs. Our proprietary, detailed lesson plans allow you and your team to deliver exceptional programs in your community with ease.

There are three distinct programs offered by The Little Gym franchise, including:

Parent/Child—Suitable for children between four months and 3 years old, these Little Gym classes promote early development, work on motor skills and lay a foundation for a child's critical first few years.

Pre-K/Kindergarten Gymnastics‐ The preschool gymnastics program helps kids ages 3 to 6 channel their boundless energy and reach developmental milestones in a fun, structured environment.

Grade School Gymnastics‐ Kids tackle new challenges at their own skill level in a fun, supportive environment in this grade school gymnastics program.

Capitalizing on over 45 years of hands-on experience, early childhood research, and thoughtful parental feedback, The Little Gym has developed a unique curriculum based on a holistic "Three-Dimensional" approach to learning. Through this philosophy, we challenge children to master new physical, emotional and life skills, laying the groundwork for a lifetime of healthy habits. Here is an explanation for each dimension:

Get Moving - Fun, physical activity is at the core of The Little Gym's program. Children build flexibility and strength, develop balance and coordination, and improve their agility, rhythm and overall fitness.

Brain Boost - Through all programs, children foster listening skills, sustained concentration, creative expression and problem-solving. These skills help prepare kids for school and reinforce lessons learned by school-age children.

Citizen Kid - With physical activity as the framework, children learn life skills like sharing, working in a group, cooperation and leadership – all valuable tools to help them grow into well-adjusted, well-rounded citizens of their world.

How much does The Little Gym franchise cost?

To open a franchise with The Little Gym, here are the financial requirements, cash required, and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $59,500

Initial investment: $320,100 - $508,500

Net worth requirement: $250,000 - $750,000

Cash requirement: $75,000 - $200,000

Veteran Incentives 10% off franchise fee

Royalty fee: 8%

Ad Royalty fee: 5%

Term of Agreement: 10 years

The Little Gym offers in-house financing to cover the franchise fee only, but the brand also has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

The Little Gym support and training

The Little Gym International, Inc. is proud to be a global leader in the children's franchise industry and we work hard to keep that title. We make sure our franchise owners have everything they need to be successful. Our consulting covers every area of your business, from pre-opening to business growth to marketing and financial plans. We also provide training that will ensure you understand every aspect of our business model.

We offer our new gym franchise owners the following support:

Pre-opening Business Team—This will be one of the most important lifelines during your pre-opening phase. They will assist with everything ranging from site selection, build-out, financial analysis, marketing and training support, and an operational plan. Simply put, they're going to make sure you're fully prepared to launch your business smoothly.

Business Consultant—Your Business Consultant will make sure you get on the fast-track to growth. They will make sure your goals line up with your current operational, marketing, and training plans.

Field Consultant—Once you're up and running, our Field Consultant will be with you long term. As current franchise owners themselves, with a track record of success, they have insight unlike anyone else and can provide tips and recommendations based on their own real-life experiences.

The Little Gym is also big on training. Our Curriculum and Training Team is here to make sure that Little Gym franchise owners are prepared for every step of the process. From real-life gym sessions to hands-on regional training to our comprehensive online training system, you can rest easy knowing you will always have someone here to help you navigate this journey.

Pre-Opening Training—In the months before you open, our trainers will prepare you and your key team members for a smooth opening. You'll take part in an 8-day long training session at our 3,000 square foot training facility. And you'll also complete a week-long internship where you can practice your skills in a fully operational gym.

Employee Training—Also prior to opening, you'll learn our online training system, which provides the tools you need to train your team and develop their skills. It takes a team member from Beginning Instructor to Master Level Instructor. This proprietary system developed by our Curriculum and Training team ensures quality and continuity among The Little Gym franchises.

Ongoing Training— Once your gym is open, we continue to help you grow through regional and local training sessions that offer you and your team fresh innovative ideas and methods to operate your gym.

With our consulting and training, you'll achieve amazing things! If you'd like to know more, simply fill out this form and take the first step to becoming a kids' gym franchise owner.

Becoming a franchisee with The Little Gym

In franchising with The Little Gym, we will provide you with the opportunity to witness the amazing journey of child development. The company offers its a chance to make a difference in the lives of kids, families, and the community. Becoming a franchisee can be a fulfilling experience. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's many times in the past decade as a top children's franchise. The franchise roadmap to success also includes the latest technologies in youth enrichment, with custom dashboards for benchmarking and tracking the success of the gym.

Opportunities are still available in prime territories and The Little Gym International, Inc. has its sights set on more growth. The brand's thriving system is filled with franchisees from all walks of life, ranging from current business owners and teachers to marketing and sales executives. No gymnastics or childcare background is required to be a children's fitness franchise owner. The Little Gym is seeking passionate about kids who possess qualities such as:

Existing owners looking to diversify their portfolios in the youth enrichment space

Passionate about impacting multiple communities

Experience leading teams

Works on the business, not in the business

Understands our core customers but has a team to interact with them

Systems and processes oriented

There are eight easy steps in becoming a franchise owner with The Little Gym, as follows:

Goals, Overview, & Your Decision Criteria Brand Review Request for Consideration Introduction to Funding Partners & Territory Analysis Business Review of the Franchise Disclosure Document Attend Launch Day Event Final Franchisee & Financial Validation Sign Your Franchise Agreement and start your journey toward Happily Ever After!

Success comes in many forms: building a financially rewarding business, being your own boss, spending more time with family, helping local children grow and develop, promoting fitness for kids, or providing employment and growth opportunities to team members. No matter which might be most important to you, one thing is true: Owning your own The Little Gym will be a life-changing experience. If you'd like more franchise information, simply fill out this form and take the first step to becoming a kids' gym franchise owner.