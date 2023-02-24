The Top 9 Coffee Franchises for 2023

These concepts continually rank as the top franchises in the coffee and tea industry.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Despite the popularity of Nespresso, Keurig and DIY latte machines, coffee shops continue to thrive as an industry. When it comes to franchising, coffee concepts are a wise place to start if you're looking to be a business owner and minimize overhead costs. Think about it: A restaurant requires a full staff, a large retail space and a continual flow of supplies. When it comes to running a coffee shop, costs are minimal compared to other franchises. Also, it's a product constantly in demand. America doesn't just "run on Dunkin'," it runs on coffee — period.

If you're considering buying into a coffee franchise, these are the top nine based on our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Dunkin'

Initial franchise fee: $40,000 - $90,000

Initial investment: $437,500 - $1,787,700

Number of U.S. units: 9,244

Now called Dunkin' (no Donuts), this chain focuses on donuts, bagels, coffee and breakfast sandwiches. Typically, most Dunkin' locations cater to those looking for a breakfast starter, but it can still be valuable for customers throughout the day.

Explore Ownership with Dunkin'

Scooter's Coffee

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $794,000 - $1,264,500

Number of U.S. units: 442

Scooter's Coffee has built a reputation for delivering "amazing drinks, amazingly fast." Customers can stop at a Scooter's Coffee drive-thru and pick up quality coffee as they begin their day with a smile. Since Scooter's Coffee hit the market, the brand has maintained a solid reputation among customers who depend on its commitment to quality.

Explore Ownership with Scooter's Coffee

The Human Bean

Initial franchise fee: $30,000

Initial investment: $386,350 - $937,970

Number of U.S. units: 135

The Human Bean was founded in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon. The first location was run by two families who embarked on their espresso dream. The coffee brand quickly gained traction and became successful. Since beginning to franchise in 2002, The Human Bean has expanded to more than 100 locations across the U.S. The Human Bean franchise rewards its franchisees as much as possible because they do most of the heavy lifting. Franchisees do not work for the company; they instead work as a team with the management to ensure its prosperity.

Explore Ownership with The Human Bean

Tim Hortons

Initial franchise fee: $50,000

Initial investment: $246,500 - $2,162,500

Number of U.S. units: 4,665

Since its founding in 1964, Tim Hortons has become a global leader in the coffee industry, with more than 5,000 locations across the globe. The company specializes in coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, and more. The brand prides itself on supporting franchises through built-in ongoing support, funding sources and a strong community of more than 100 franchisees.

Explore Ownership with Tim Hortons

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Initial franchise fee: $35,000

Initial investment: $406,000 - $1,024,000

Number of U.S. units: 137

Aside from its famous coffee, every PJ's Coffee franchise is also a market favorite for its organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries to go. On top of being a successful national coffee chain, PJ's Coffee is known for being part of the culture of the communities it serves, being a place where people share a special bond and connect over a shared passion — coffee.

Explore Ownership with PJ's Coffee

Ziggi's Coffee

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $386,000 - $1,486,000

Number of U.S. units: 47

Starting small on the corner of Main Street in downtown Longmont, Colorado, in 2004, the brand has since expanded with a still-growing national franchise family. It began franchising in 2016. Because of its humble beginnings, Ziggi's Coffee has seen the value of building meaningful relationships and is proud of the deep connections it has forged and continues to nurture with local communities.

Explore Ownership with Ziggi's Coffee

Biggby Coffee

Initial franchise fee: $20,000

Initial investment: $276,000 - $517,500

Number of U.S. units: 304

The atmosphere at Biggby Coffee franchises is welcoming, which might make it a great place for coffee-lovers. Biggby Coffee means business and is intent on building relationships. Over time, its baristas might even get to know their clients by name. The company culture tends to be fun and supportive. You might be given the tools for success, from training to marketing.

Explore Ownership with Biggby Coffee

Beans & Brews

Initial franchise fee: $30,000

Initial investment: $400,000 - $647,000

Number of U.S. units: 45

Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews is not only committed to offering top-tier coffee mountain-roasted coffee but also puts community outreach at the forefront of its values. Part of the company's mission includes "supporting the neighborhoods and communities in which we live and do business."

Explore Ownership with Beans & Brews

Ellianos Coffee

Initial franchise fee: $25,000

Initial investment: $397,500 - $690,000

Number of U.S. units: 26

Ellianos is committed to serving "Italian quality at American pace." While on a visit to the Pacific Northwest, Scott and Pam Stewart were inspired by the booming coffee drive-thru industry. In 2002, they brought the concept to their home in Lake City, Florida, and opened the town's first double-sided drive-thru specialty coffee shop. Popularity grew quickly, and the Stewarts started franchising just one year later.

Explore Ownership with Ellianos Coffee
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Franchise Franchise 500 Franchisees Franchises Buying a Franchise buy a franchise

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Dad Pisses Off Thousands With TikTok Explaining How to Hack Disney Ride Height Restrictions for Kids

TikTokers The Kelly Fam made platform shoes out of flip-flops and Gorilla glue so their 3-year-old could sneak onto big rides.

By Dan Bova

Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

When it comes to the troublemakers in your organization you have two choices: cut them out or rein them in. Here's how to do the latter, like a boss.

By Kim Lachance Shandrow

Social Media

TikTok Video Goes Viral After Starbucks 'Surprise Me' Trend Goes Wrong

TikToker Kristen Alk did not get the cheery response she was expecting — and the internet is divided about it.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After 'Unruly Passenger' Triggers Level 4 Threat

American Airlines flight 3444 was headed towards Washington, D.C., but made an emergency stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

By Emily Rella

Business News

I'm a 'Ring Girl' at High-Profile Boxing Matches. Here's How I Landed the Gig and Use It as a Second Income.

Ring girls walk across the ring in boxing matches with flags that tell the crowd what round is next.

By Kiera Fields

Business Culture

5 Proven Tools for Developing Strong Relationships as an Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs, powerful social skills are simply essential.

By Jason Hennessey