The Top 9 Coffee Franchises for 2023

Despite the popularity of Nespresso, Keurig and DIY latte machines, coffee shops continue to thrive as an industry. When it comes to franchising, coffee concepts are a wise place to start if you're looking to be a business owner and minimize overhead costs. Think about it: A restaurant requires a full staff, a large retail space and a continual flow of supplies. When it comes to running a coffee shop, costs are minimal compared to other franchises. Also, it's a product constantly in demand. America doesn't just "run on Dunkin'," it runs on coffee — period.

If you're considering buying into a coffee franchise, these are the top nine based on our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000 - $90,000

Initial investment: $437,500 - $1,787,700

Number of U.S. units: 9,244

Now called Dunkin' (no Donuts), this chain focuses on donuts, bagels, coffee and breakfast sandwiches. Typically, most Dunkin' locations cater to those looking for a breakfast starter, but it can still be valuable for customers throughout the day.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $794,000 - $1,264,500

Number of U.S. units: 442

Scooter's Coffee has built a reputation for delivering "amazing drinks, amazingly fast." Customers can stop at a Scooter's Coffee drive-thru and pick up quality coffee as they begin their day with a smile. Since Scooter's Coffee hit the market, the brand has maintained a solid reputation among customers who depend on its commitment to quality.

Initial franchise fee: $30,000

Initial investment: $386,350 - $937,970

Number of U.S. units: 135

The Human Bean was founded in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon. The first location was run by two families who embarked on their espresso dream. The coffee brand quickly gained traction and became successful. Since beginning to franchise in 2002, The Human Bean has expanded to more than 100 locations across the U.S. The Human Bean franchise rewards its franchisees as much as possible because they do most of the heavy lifting. Franchisees do not work for the company; they instead work as a team with the management to ensure its prosperity.

Initial franchise fee: $50,000

Initial investment: $246,500 - $2,162,500

Number of U.S. units: 4,665

Since its founding in 1964, Tim Hortons has become a global leader in the coffee industry, with more than 5,000 locations across the globe. The company specializes in coffee, tea, breakfast sandwiches, and more. The brand prides itself on supporting franchises through built-in ongoing support, funding sources and a strong community of more than 100 franchisees.

Initial franchise fee: $35,000

Initial investment: $406,000 - $1,024,000

Number of U.S. units: 137

Aside from its famous coffee, every PJ's Coffee franchise is also a market favorite for its organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries to go. On top of being a successful national coffee chain, PJ's Coffee is known for being part of the culture of the communities it serves, being a place where people share a special bond and connect over a shared passion — coffee.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $386,000 - $1,486,000

Number of U.S. units: 47

Starting small on the corner of Main Street in downtown Longmont, Colorado, in 2004, the brand has since expanded with a still-growing national franchise family. It began franchising in 2016. Because of its humble beginnings, Ziggi's Coffee has seen the value of building meaningful relationships and is proud of the deep connections it has forged and continues to nurture with local communities.

Initial franchise fee: $20,000

Initial investment: $276,000 - $517,500

Number of U.S. units: 304

The atmosphere at Biggby Coffee franchises is welcoming, which might make it a great place for coffee-lovers. Biggby Coffee means business and is intent on building relationships. Over time, its baristas might even get to know their clients by name. The company culture tends to be fun and supportive. You might be given the tools for success, from training to marketing.

Initial franchise fee: $30,000

Initial investment: $400,000 - $647,000

Number of U.S. units: 45

Founded in 1993, Beans & Brews is not only committed to offering top-tier coffee mountain-roasted coffee but also puts community outreach at the forefront of its values. Part of the company's mission includes "supporting the neighborhoods and communities in which we live and do business."

Initial franchise fee: $25,000

Initial investment: $397,500 - $690,000

Number of U.S. units: 26

Ellianos is committed to serving "Italian quality at American pace." While on a visit to the Pacific Northwest, Scott and Pam Stewart were inspired by the booming coffee drive-thru industry. In 2002, they brought the concept to their home in Lake City, Florida, and opened the town's first double-sided drive-thru specialty coffee shop. Popularity grew quickly, and the Stewarts started franchising just one year later.