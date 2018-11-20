Big Blue Swim School
Swimming lessons for ages newborn to 10
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
675 Ponce De Leon Ave. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30308
Parent Company
Big Blue Swim School Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,787,500 - $3,646,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-5%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
134 hours
Classroom Training:
134 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25 - 36