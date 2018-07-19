Creamistry Franchise Inc.
Ice cream
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
22755 Savi Ranch Pkwy. #G
Yorba Linda, CA 92887
CEO
Jay Yim
Parent Company
Creamistry Franchise Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$224,500 - $576,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Creamistry Franchise Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Creamistry Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
34 hours
Classroom Training:
9-11 hours
Additional Training:
10-12 days at franchisee's location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20