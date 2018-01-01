Eagle Transmission
Transmission repair and replacement
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
3021 Ridge Rd., #A242
Rockwall, TX 75032
CEO
David Block
Parent Company
Eagle Transmission Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$221,000 - $339,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Eagle Transmission has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
Weekly/monthly mentoring
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 7