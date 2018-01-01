GloPatrol
Mobile sunless tanning
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
8868 Springwood Dr.
Woodbury, MN 55125
CEO
Paul Heiting
Initial Investment ⓘ
$9,000 - $25,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $8,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$50/mo.
GloPatrol offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
12 hours