Lucille Roberts Fitness Express
Women's fitness & weight-loss centers
Founded
1970
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
4 E. 80th St.
New York, NY 10021
CEO
Kevin Roberts
Initial Investment ⓘ
$271,850 - $402,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$375,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
12%
Lucille Roberts Fitness Express has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4