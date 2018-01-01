Mucho Burrito
Mexican food
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$282,500 - $649,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Mucho Burrito has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
18 days
Classroom Training:
5 days