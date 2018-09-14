Pita Pit Inc.
Pita sandwiches and salads
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
105 N. 4th St., #201
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
CEO
Peter Riggs
Parent Company
Pita Pit USA Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$216,354 - $435,102
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Pita Pit Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
43-50 hours
Classroom Training:
39 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20