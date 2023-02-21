When you're selling to another business, there are more decision-makers involved in the sale — and more room for questions and rejections. Here's how you can stand out from the competition with strategies only some in the industry are utilizing.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's first state the obvious — selling B2B is far more complex than selling B2C.

In B2C, you're mostly selling to an individual, which means there's only one decision-maker involved. But in B2B, you're selling to a business, which means there could be multiple decision-makers involved — and these decision-makers are experienced business professionals who can spot a sales pitch from a mile away.