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Key Takeaways Lay the groundwork before you launch. Listen to your customers, research the market, create a business plan and make funding decisions early to shape how you grow.

Protect your business from the start. The right legal structure, registration and insurance stabilize what you build.

Leverage technology. Smart accounting, payroll and HR tools automate the back office and free you to focus on customers and growth.

Get the basics done right now to avoid hitting roadblocks later

Starting a business always begins the same way — with a spark. You see an opportunity, you feel that pull to create something and you want to move fast. But before you sprint ahead, take a step back. The groundwork you lay now determines how well your business will stand later.

Many owners I’ve known have learned this the hard way: Skipping the basics early on can cost you time, money and focus down the road. Here’s how to build your business on a solid foundation.

1. Do your market homework

Before you spend a dollar or hire a team, make sure your idea has room to breathe. Start by getting as close as you can to your customers. Learn what their pain points are and the best way for you to meet their current and future needs. Once you have defined your value proposition, you can better inform pricing decisions, marketing approach and other strategies.

Maintain close contact with your customers by establishing listening posts, such as joining professional associations and industry forums that keep you tuned into how well your offerings serve their needs. This and other forms of market research will help you understand who your customers are, what they need, and how your competitors operate.

This legwork will inform your go-to-market strategy, which sets the tone for your first year of operation and beyond. Build a consistent brand and message through touchpoints like your website design, advertising and initial word-of-mouth campaigns.

In addition to reviewing industry reports and sending out surveys, your market research should include spending as much time as you can spare talking directly with potential customers. When I ran a small business, the best insights didn’t come from spreadsheets. They came from real conversations, standing in the field, listening to what people actually wanted. Those insights helped us build something that fit the market instead of having to fight upstream.

2. Build a clear business plan

A business plan isn’t paperwork — it’s your roadmap. It outlines your goals, defines your path and keeps you accountable when things get busy. It doesn’t have to be long, but it does need to be clear.

Think of it in five simple parts:

Your vision and goals. What are you building, and why? The market you serve. Who are your customers, and what problem are you solving for them? Financial planning. How much will it take to start and sustain operations? Sales and marketing strategy. How will you reach customers and generate revenue? Operations and leadership. Who runs what, and how will decisions get made?

Before you start writing the plan for your business, tap the experience and insight of entrepreneurs who have traveled the same path to leverage their knowledge and apply the lessons they have learned.

Keep in mind that a well-built plan isn’t set in stone — it evolves as your business grows. But it gives you a foundational structure to guide better, faster decisions along the way.

3. Secure funding

Even the strongest ideas need capital. The key is finding the right kind of funding for where you are and where you want to go.

Bootstrapping: You keep full control, but the personal risk can be higher .

You keep full control, but the personal risk can be higher Small business loans: A bank or credit union can often help you scale without giving up ownership, but make sure your financials are solid.

A bank or credit union can often help you scale without giving up ownership, but make sure your financials are solid. Investors or venture capital: They can bring capital and connections, but you often share control.

They can bring capital and connections, but you often share control. Crowdfunding: A creative way to raise funds while building community support.

Before you take on big commitments, test your idea. Launch small, gather feedback and refine. You can source valuable feedback from a CPA or other finance pro who has advised other startups in your field. A solid proof of concept not only builds confidence, but it can also help you secure support.

4. Set up a strong foundation

Your legal framework isn’t the most exciting part of starting a business, but it might be the most important. Getting this right protects your time, money and peace of mind.

Pick your structure: LLC, corporation, partnership or sole proprietorship — choose the right fit based on liability, taxes and how you want to operate.

LLC, corporation, partnership or sole proprietorship — choose the right fit based on liability, taxes and how you want to operate. Protect your name: Register it, trademark it and claim your digital real estate — domain, social handles and any “doing business as” names.

Register it, trademark it and claim your digital real estate — domain, social handles and any “doing business as” names. Get compliant: Meet all federal, state and local licensing requirements. Even freelancers or home-based businesses may need a home occupation permit.

Meet all federal, state and local licensing requirements. Even freelancers or home-based businesses may need a home occupation permit. Insure wisely: Coverage isn’t just for big companies. Liability and property insurance can protect your business in a crisis. Contact an insurance broker to find out what you need.

Taking time to set your legal foundation gives your business credibility and keeps your personal assets protected.

5. Manage cash flow

Cash flow isn’t just about money coming in. It’s about timing, balance and discipline. In my experience, most small businesses don’t fail because of bad ideas; they struggle because they run out of cash.

Keep your cash flow steady by:

Opening a dedicated business account and credit line.

Tracking income and expenses in real time with reliable tools.

Paying vendors promptly while collecting from customers on time.

Including payroll and benefits in your monthly forecasts.

Consulting a CPA early to plan for taxes and growth.

Healthy cash flow can give you the flexibility to make smart moves when opportunity knocks and a cushion to help handle the unexpected.

A critical early decision for every new business is when to make its initial hire. Your hiring practices are the key to growing your business at just the right pace. Bringing staff on too early can drain your startup funding unnecessarily, but waiting too long can stifle your business’ growth. Evaluate your progress early and often to determine when it might be time to start building a team around you.

6. Build reliable accounting, payroll and HR systems

If cash flow is your business’s bloodstream, your systems are the heart. Before your first hire or your first big client, make sure your operations can support growth.

According to ADP’s latest Market Pulse Survey, one-quarter of small businesses say they invested in labor-saving technology to reduce costs this year. Software that handles accounting, payroll and HR doesn’t just save time, it can reduce errors and help you stay compliant. It can also give you insights to guide smarter decisions as you grow.

Think in layers:

Payroll tools that ensure every check is accurate and on time.

that ensure every check is accurate and on time. HR platforms that empower employees to manage their own information.

that empower employees to manage their own information. Recruiting software that widens your candidate pool.

that widens your candidate pool. Analytics that reveal patterns in performance and workforce trends.

When technology takes care of the repetitive work, you can focus on the strategic moves that drive growth.

Slow and steady to start can win in the long run

Every business starts with passion but staying in business takes planning, discipline and adaptability. The truth is: Success isn’t about doing everything at once. It’s about doing the right things in the right order.

Lay the groundwork. Protect your assets. Build systems that help you grow. And through it all, don’t lose sight of why you started. That passion is your edge — and when you pair it with preparation, it’s what turns a good idea into a lasting business.