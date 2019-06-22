Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It's no secret that you've got to have a killer website, awesome social media accounts and fascinating podcasts to grab attention online. Investing in digital marketing is one of the smartest moves you can make when you're starting your new business. If you want to do that work yourself but not feel totally overwhelmed, the Complete Guide to Digital Marketing Course is a great place to start.

This class will teach you how to harness the power of digital marketing to grow your own business or land a cushy job in this hot industry. You'll learn how to create consistent branding and storytelling across your entire web presence, from your email newsletters to Facebook live streams.

Search engine optimization, or SEO, will help move your content to the top of Google's search results. This course teaches you how to successfully execute an SEO roadmap, and how to use Google Analytics to optimize your marketing for your target demographic. You'll get plenty of recommendations for free tools that will help you blog more effectively, make the most of sites like Pinterest and Quora and start worthwhile podcasts.

The Complete Guide to Digital Marketing Course usually costs $200, but right now you can expand your digital marketing skills for only $11 (94% off).