Don't miss this deal on a membership opportunity that could be that gift that keeps giving all year.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are you a business professional who has an eye for a good deal? Costco has a deal that might just be too good to resist – a One-Year Gold Star Membership bundled with a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $60. Join the Costco family and elevate your shopping experience with this limited-time offer — right in time for the holidays.

Costco Members can access a variety of products under one roof, from household essentials and groceries to electronics, home decor, toys, and seasonal items. With an extensive range of high-quality products, members can also peruse the aisles at any of the 500 warehouses across the United States to see the latest offerings.

As a member, you'll also have access to an equally abundant variety of products on the Costco website and via the app. A Costco Membership comes with great perks such as an additional Household Card for an adult in your household, Costco Gas Stations for member-exclusive fuel prices, and Costco Services* like Costco Travel, where members can access great value on travel essentials like flights, hotels, and car rentals through service providers.

And let's not forget that this offer includes a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* to get you started on your road to savings.

Get this one-year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60 when you order by December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.*

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary. Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.