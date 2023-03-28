Chris Do of The Futur on his 1 Billion Mission

Interview with CEO of The Futur Chris Do about self development, creating the best content, and The Futur Euro Tour.

By Shawn P. Walchef

Key Takeaways

  • The Big Goal is About Self Development - As an online influencer, Chris Do has received all levels of praise and detractors. No matter the reactions, his ultimate goal remains one of empowerment.
  • Let the Best Content Win - New Media, as Chris Do describes it, allows for anyone with something to say to have a platform to communicate. The power of social media and content creation has laid the framework that usually allows the best content to win.
  • The Futur Euro Tour - The Future Euro Tour is embarking in April 2023. Chris Do will be hosting two separate workshops in multiple cities across Europe. The two workshops will include a business clinic and a personal branding workshop.

Walking away from a company that generated an estimated $80 million took a great deal of faith and conviction. But Chris Do knew needed to step into The Futur to complete his 1 Billion Mission.

"I'm going to put the big goal in front and not the little goal. The little goal is I need to make money. I need to convert clients. I want followers. I want to be loved and liked and appreciated. The big goal is about self-development, about learning," explains The Futur CEO Chris Do to Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

Chris Do is no stranger to both praise and criticism as an influencer. Nevertheless, his ultimate goal is one of empowerment.

The Futur provides coursework, community, and coaching online to help people develop businesses so they can make a living doing what they love.

In the age of new media, founder Chris Do believes that anyone can have a platform to share their message. He notes that the power of social media and content creation has allowed the best content to rise to the top.

"Old Media sounds like book publishers, TV and radio and in certain events that are so exclusive that to be invited would be like an achievement in your lifetime," Do explains. "New Media comes along and says, 'You know what? Let's democratize access. Let's give everyone who's willing to use and exercise their voice a platform and let the best content win.'" says Do.

Admittedly, though, that doesn't always make for a fair playing field, but it does give a voice to those who choose to tell their story.

"If you have a thought in your head and you can articulate it in one form or the other in written and spoken word on stage and performance and puppetry, shadow dancing, whatever it is that you do, if you can express and communicate an idea that touches someone, that entertains them, that helps them to achieve a goal that they want in their life, (then) you have tremendous power." said Do.

Combining his love for travel and sharing knowledge about business, Do is embarking on The Futur Euro Tour. The tour will consist of two workshops — a business clinic and a personal branding workshop — hosted by Do in multiple cities across Europe.

"I taught at a private art school. And I wanted to recreate that experience at scale because it's all about scale." explains Do of the tour. "I like to travel, so this makes a lot of sense for my European friends. Let's do this. But that's just the beginning, because if it works, I'll go to, of course, the United States, Canada, South America, Africa, Asia"

For now, grab your tickets to the The Futur Euro Tour and experience the power of Chris Do firsthand.

