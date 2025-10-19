‘Diwali Is All About Home’: How South Asian Brands Like Elements Foster Deep Connection This Diwali Season

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways South Asian brands are tapping into the growing cultural recognition of Diwali in the U.S., with major retailers and local schools acknowledging the festival.

The spirit of Diwali is heartwarmingly captured through a curated collection of products that embody nostalgia, shared experiences and the diverse flavors of South Asia.

As the daughter of Indian immigrant parents, very few people seemed to celebrate Diwali when I was a child growing up in the U.S. Now, I walk into Costco with my kids and spot a 10-piece Diwali Diya Set. Target has Diwali garlands and rangoli kits. Walmart is selling a Diwali party letter banner. Shoprite is offering up recipes for easy chana masala. And South Asian brands like holiCHIC, founded by Megha Rao, can dress you for your Diwali festivities. Blossom Box Jewelry, founded by Rekha Brar, can provide you with amazing ear bling. Kulfi, founded by Priyanka Ganjoo, will help you get that perfect shimmer on your eyelids. And, my kids both have Diwali off in our school district.

Now, as the festival of lights continues to grow in recognition, the potential for brands continues to skyrocket. And the potential for South Asian brands to partner and serve consumers during this big gift-giving holiday is untapped. And that’s what Elements has set out to do this Diwali season with their Diwali Gift Box- Crackle and Crunch.

Elements, founded by Alak Vasa and Kushal M. Choksi, offers functional, Ayurveda-powered chocolates and snacks, crafted with ultra-clean ingredients and infused with adaptogens and superfoods. The founders share that the idea to partner with other South Asian brands for this product gift box came together in just six weeks. They had everything ready for Diwali, but something didn’t feel quite right.

“Then this big idea hit us — what if we brought together the brands we love and created something truly special? We immediately reached out to each partner, and every single one jumped on it right away,” says Alak Vasa, co-founder of Elements. “That’s when you know you’re onto something — when people instantly see the vision and want to be part of it.”

Vasa shares that they didn’t just pick partners, they “assembled the Avengers of South Asian flavor.” Each brand in its box earned a spot because of what they are building.

This is what Vasa had to share about the line-up in the Diwali box:

Chikka Chikka – Arif and Sabeen are turning your grandmother’s after-dinner digestives into something you’d actually crave. Maple-roasted fennel seeds? That’s taking tradition and giving it a glow-up.

Doosra – Kartik gets it. Boondi isn’t just for raita anymore. His spiced chickpea puffs are what happens when nostalgia meets innovation and they have a very crunchy baby. Bold, addictive, unapologetically desi.

Driftaway Coffee – Anu and Suyog are storytellers who happen to roast incredible coffee. Their Chikmagalur single-origin has these warm, toasty notes that make dark chocolate absolutely sing. Coffee and chocolate? A love story as old as time, but make it South Asian.

Keya’s Snacks – Black salt potato chips in chocolate sounds wild until you taste it. Keya brings that perfect tangy-salty punch that makes you go “wait, one more bite.” She’s a pantry wizard, and we needed that everyday magic.

Podi Life – Alak is on a mission to remind people that South Indian podi is life. That coconut-chilli-garlic blend brings heat, sweetness, and straight-up nostalgia. It’s the kind of flavor that makes you close your eyes and remember home.

The biggest lesson Vasa shares is that entrepreneurship is all about problem-solving under pressure. “We faced a massive supply chain challenge this year with our packaging,” says Vasa. “With the tariff situation creating uncertainty across the entire supply chain and our packaging coming from India, we were cutting it incredibly close.”

And the boxes arrived the day before their last ship date. They rallied and got over 1,000 orders just in time for Diwali. Coordinating six different brands in six weeks was no small feat. And this box is truly something special they have all created for this festival of lights, for those who celebrate the holiday and for those who are learning about it for the first time.

“For us, Diwali is all about home. It’s about nostalgia, tradition and the warmth of shared experiences — the light within that connects us all,” says Vasa. “Growing up, Diwali was about the sounds, the smells, the sweets and the stories. Through this collaboration, we wanted to bring that feeling to people wherever they are and to help them recreate that sense of belonging and celebration.”