What if nobody ever saw LeBron James pick up a basketball? What if the “Chosen One” never even had a shot to be chosen? That’s the question UNINTERRUPTED and Indeed explore in their new campaign, The Main Thing, a storytelling series that challenges outdated hiring standards and celebrates the skills people build through real-life experience.

In the series, James sits down with cultural icons and innovators like Tony Hawk, Teyana Taylor, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) and fashion designer Melody Ehsani to talk about how real-world skills — from creativity to persistence — can open doors in any industry. Each episode blends candid conversations with hands-on challenges, challenging the idea that a college degree is the only path to success.

“In the work my Foundation does to support families with education and job training, we’ve seen how people can thrive when they’re given an opportunity,” says LeBron James. “I’m excited about this campaign with UNINTERRUPTED and Indeed because it helps more people showcase the skills and experience they already have.”

“The Main Thing campaign represents the very reason we created UNINTERRUPTED,” adds co-founder Maverick Carter. “We’ve always believed in being more than whatever your job title or level of education may be. This series is for anyone who’s ever felt boxed in by outdated standards or overlooked by traditional systems. It speaks to our larger mission of using athlete-driven storytelling to shift culture, create access, and empower people.”

Interrupting the status quo

Founded by James and his longtime business partner Carter, UNINTERRUPTED is a multimedia platform built to share the human side of sports and entertainment, with hit properties like Mind the Game, The Shop and Top Class. Now, the brand is using its athlete-driven storytelling model to solve a real-world business challenge: helping employers and job seekers rethink what makes someone “qualified.”

“We believe people should be hired for what they can do, not just their credentials,” says James Whitemore, CMO of Indeed. “By teaming up with UNINTERRUPTED and the LeBron James Family Foundation, we’re using the power of storytelling to show how lived experience and practical skills can lead to real career opportunities — and giving people the resources to seize them.”

According to UNINTERRUPTED’s Chief Content Officer, Jamal Henderson, the concept was inspired by one of LeBron’s many favorite sayings: Keep the main thing the main thing.

“The easy version would’ve been LeBron in a Lakers jersey next to an Indeed logo,” Henderson says. “But this idea felt more authentic. Thankfully, that’s also what Indeed connected with. Credit to them for wanting to build around something real.”

Where star power meets substance

Producing a series like this comes with its own challenges. Having a star like LeBron naturally brings high expectations, but Henderson knew success meant looking beyond big names.

“Of course, everyone wants to sit down with LeBron James — but we wanted guests who truly embodied what skills-based work is all about,” he says.

The series had to be engaging and visual enough to connect online, whether that meant Tony Hawk on a skateboard or Melody Ehsani sewing a shirt. It also had to strike a delicate balance: serving as both an ad for Indeed and a piece of entertainment that stands on its own.

“It’s entertainment first,” Henderson says. “We want people to watch and think, ‘That’s a fun video I want to share.’ It has to be something we’re proud to put on UNINTERRUPTED — and that LeBron’s proud to post.”

Ultimately, Henderson says the goal was to make the show approachable, not instructional.

“It’s about meeting people where they are and helping them think differently about skills-based training and job opportunities in today’s world,” he adds.

The Main Thing is a reminder that talent exists everywhere — it just needs the right opportunities to be seen. The message reflects LeBron’s own journey and UNINTERRUPTED’s mission to help people take control of their stories.

“Success for this campaign means empowering people with new pathways, new ideas, and new motivation to chase what they’re looking for, regardless of their background or credentials,” says Carter. “Too often, people assume they’re not qualified for certain roles. We want them to know nothing is out of reach — and with Indeed, we’re giving them the tools to go out and get it.”

Key takeaways for entrepreneurs