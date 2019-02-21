The Essential 5-Step Sales Tactic That Will Improve Your Numbers Your sales tactic needs room to flourish. Here is the format you can use to organize it.

By Mike Phillips

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To start a sales pitch, your greeting should be congruent with your body language. You can control the conversation by paying attention to the level of volume and speed of your voice is at.

During your sales pitch, you can look to complete a wants-needs analysis. This is the step to determine what is important to your client.

From there, you can begin presenting your product.

Next comes the demonstration. If you are selling steak knives, you must be able to show proficiency with the product even if you are not a professional chef.

Finally, you have the close. This is the last step in the process, and the point where your customer's chance to express interest in your products and, hopefully, make the purchase.

Click the video to hear more about the sales process from Mike Phillips.

Related: Achieve Your Dreams With This One, Very Simple Thing

Watch more videos on Lead the Team's YouTube Channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.
Mike Phillips

Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach

Michael "Mike" Phillips is a Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach. He has more than 25 years in coaching and leadership. Mike hosts a weekly podcast for sales and leadership titled "The FRONT." One of Mike's driving purposes is to help YOU grow and go further in business and to develop the next generation of business leaders.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

These College Friends Started a Side Hustle Out of 'Sheer Frustration.' It Did $1 Million in the First 9 Months and $20 Million in Year 4.

Courtney Toll and Annabel Love came up with their business idea during summer internships in college.

By Jessica Thomas
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'It Is What It Is': Uber CEO Defends New Return-to-Office Policies at 'Heated' All-Hands Meeting

Uber's recent changes include adding a day to its hybrid work policy (from two to three) and upping the sabbatical eligibility requirement.

By Erin Davis
Starting a Business

A Great Domain Name Can Add Millions to Your Business — Here's How to Get One (Even If It's Already Taken)

Having a relevant domain name greatly increases the business's credibility, boosts SEO and makes it super easy for potential customers to find the business.

By Michael Gargiulo
Growing a Business

How Solopreneurs Can Grow Their Businesses Faster and Smarter by Borrowing These Strategies From the Startup World

Here's why solopreneurs should think like startup founders.

By Dmitry Solovyev
Buying / Investing in Business

Former Zillow Execs Target $1.3T Market

Co-ownership is creating big opportunities for entrepreneurs.

By StackCommerce