This Top Internship Pays up to $8,000 a Month
Earn big bucks with an internship at one of these top companies.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
It’s summer internship season and while finding the right fit has never been easy — for students or employers in competitive industries, things have gotten even harder.
Top companies have long been willing to pay top dollar to lure the best students on the market. These days, for companies such as Facebook and Microsoft that means pay could equate to nearly $85,000 a year or higher, if they worked year round.
To be sure, these candidates aren’t your average interns. To snag these competitive spots, these students have packed resumes — and are often pursuing master’s degrees or even PhDs.
Today Glassdoor released its list of the highest paying internships in the U.S. Unsurprisingly, most are in the tech industry, with Facebook in the list’s top spot, paying its interns up to $8,000 a month. Following close behind are Microsoft, ExxonMobil, Salesforce and Amazon.
Check out the top 10 highest paying internships in the U.S., according to Glassdoor, and find out where the best of the best are going.
1. Facebook
Median Monthly Pay: $8,000
Did you know? Interns have reported receiving free food, shuttles, housing and weekend trips to places like national parks.
2. Microsoft
Median Monthly Pay: $7,100
Did you know? Past interns report receiving free Surface tablets, as well as subsidized travel and housing. The company holds a variety of programming for interns, including the Signature Event that’s featured top performers (like Elle Goulding).
3. ExxonMobil
Median Monthly Pay: $6,507
Did you know? This company hires more than 6,000 students into posts such as co-ops, internships and apprenticeships.
4. Salesforce
Median Monthly Pay: $6,450
Did you know? Some candidates will go through two or more interview rounds.
5. Amazon
Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
Did you know? Some candidates report receiving subsidized housing and a paid flight to the office where they’re posted.
6. Apple
Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
Did you know? Some candidates go through up to 4 rounds of interviews. Some reported taking behavioral screenings and others have done interviews via FaceTime.
7. Bloomberg L.P.
Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
Did you know? Bloomberg offers students a special boot camp that trains them in the Bloomberg terminal — that can help strengthen their candidacy for certain internships down the line.
8. Yelp
Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
Did you know? Engineering interns are paired with mentors at the company.
9. Yahoo
Median Monthly Pay: $6,080
Did you know? Last year, interns participated in trivia nights, scavenger hunts and a carnival-themed welcome event.
10. VMware
Median Monthly Pay: $6,080
Did you know? Some students reported in January that an NDA prevented them from sharing exact challenge test questions from the interview process.
