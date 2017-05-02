This Top Internship Pays up to $8,000 a Month

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s summer internship season and while finding the right fit has never been easy — for students or employers in competitive industries, things have gotten even harder.

Top companies have long been willing to pay top dollar to lure the best students on the market. These days, for companies such as Facebook and Microsoft that means pay could equate to nearly $85,000 a year or higher, if they worked year round.

Related: 5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Internship

To be sure, these candidates aren’t your average interns. To snag these competitive spots, these students have packed resumes — and are often pursuing master’s degrees or even PhDs.

Today Glassdoor released its list of the highest paying internships in the U.S. Unsurprisingly, most are in the tech industry, with Facebook in the list’s top spot, paying its interns up to $8,000 a month. Following close behind are Microsoft, ExxonMobil, Salesforce and Amazon.

Related: Eight Lessons Learned From Internships

Check out the top 10 highest paying internships in the U.S., according to Glassdoor, and find out where the best of the best are going.

1. Facebook

Median Monthly Pay: $8,000

Did you know? Interns have reported receiving free food, shuttles, housing and weekend trips to places like national parks.

2. Microsoft

Median Monthly Pay: $7,100

Did you know? Past interns report receiving free Surface tablets, as well as subsidized travel and housing. The company holds a variety of programming for interns, including the Signature Event that’s featured top performers (like Elle Goulding).

3. ExxonMobil

Median Monthly Pay: $6,507

Did you know? This company hires more than 6,000 students into posts such as co-ops, internships and apprenticeships.

4. Salesforce

Median Monthly Pay: $6,450

Did you know? Some candidates will go through two or more interview rounds.

5. Amazon

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

Did you know? Some candidates report receiving subsidized housing and a paid flight to the office where they’re posted.

6. Apple

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

Did you know? Some candidates go through up to 4 rounds of interviews. Some reported taking behavioral screenings and others have done interviews via FaceTime.

7. Bloomberg L.P.

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

Did you know? Bloomberg offers students a special boot camp that trains them in the Bloomberg terminal — that can help strengthen their candidacy for certain internships down the line.

8. Yelp

Median Monthly Pay: $6,400

Did you know? Engineering interns are paired with mentors at the company.

9. Yahoo

Median Monthly Pay: $6,080

Did you know? Last year, interns participated in trivia nights, scavenger hunts and a carnival-themed welcome event.

10. VMware

Median Monthly Pay: $6,080

Did you know? Some students reported in January that an NDA prevented them from sharing exact challenge test questions from the interview process.