What I Learned Building a $107 Billion Market That Nobody Believed In

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Key Takeaways The best leaders don’t spot trends earlier — they spot constraints earlier, meaning the problems customers have quietly accepted as the cost of doing business, which is exactly where the next $107 billion market is usually hiding.

Speed to market is really speed to learning: every customer interaction produces feedback no internal team can generate on its own, which is why compressing reversible decisions and protecting time for the irreversible ones is the real competitive advantage.

When we started building what became the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Database products, plenty of smart people believed enterprises would never trust the cloud with their databases. Today, that market generates more than $107 billion in annual revenue.

The experience taught me something I have carried into every leadership role since. If you wait for consensus, someone else will build the future while you are still debating it. That does not mean making reckless bets. It means learning how to recognize evidence before everyone else does and having the discipline to act on it. Here are four lessons that changed the way I think about innovation and leadership.

Look for constraints, not trends

Most companies spend their time chasing the next technology trend. I have found it is far more valuable to look for the problems customers have quietly accepted as part of doing business.

When we were building AWS database services, we realized enterprises were investing enormous amounts of time, money and engineering talent managing database infrastructure. They were provisioning servers, maintaining licenses, planning for failover and keeping systems running. None of that work created a competitive advantage. It was simply the cost of keeping the lights on.

That observation became the opportunity. If we could remove that burden, engineering teams could spend more time building products instead of maintaining infrastructure. That is why you need to know where your customers are investing time and resources without creating meaningful value. Those constraints often reveal the most important opportunities for development.

Build conviction with evidence

One of the biggest misconceptions about innovation is that successful leaders have extraordinary confidence. My experience has been the opposite. The best decisions come from gathering evidence, even when the market hasn’t caught up yet.

There was tremendous skepticism about whether enterprises would trust a cloud provider with something as important as their databases. We didn’t ignore those concerns. We studied early customer behavior, watched how managed services changed engineering productivity and kept testing our assumptions against real-world results. Every customer who succeeded strengthened our conviction because the evidence kept pointing in the same direction.

That is why I believe evidence is what separates conviction from stubbornness. Stubbornness ignores facts that challenge an idea. Conviction becomes stronger because it keeps collecting evidence before making bigger commitments. Before making your next major investment, spend less time gathering opinions and more time studying early adopters. The people already experimenting with the future will teach you far more than the people predicting it.

Sell the problem before the solution

Many leaders struggle to gain support because they start by pitching a bold vision.

We learned that internal alignment became much easier when we started with the problem instead of the solution. Before asking anyone to believe in managed database services, we made sure they agreed that the existing approach was becoming unsustainable. Once people acknowledged the problem, conversations about a different future became much more productive.

This approach works inside every organization. Before presenting your next proposal, ask whether everyone agrees the current state deserves to change. If the answer is no, spend your energy building alignment around the problem first. Then present your solution as the logical next step.

Move faster than consensus

One lesson stands out more than any other. Waiting for certainty feels responsible, but it often becomes the biggest competitive risk.

When people look at AWS today, they often assume our biggest advantage came from being early. It didn’t. Our biggest advantage came from learning earlier.

Every customer who adopted AWS database services gave us feedback we could never have created inside the company. We saw real workloads, real failure modes and edge cases that no amount of internal testing would have uncovered. Every lesson made the product stronger and helped us make better decisions.

By the time the market broadly accepted managed database services, we had years of production experience behind us. That institutional knowledge wasn’t sitting in a document. It was built into our architecture, our operational playbooks and the instincts of the engineering team. Competitors were trying to catch up with years of accumulated learning.

That is why I tell leaders that speed to market is really speed to learning. Revenue comes later. Learning starts on day one, and every customer interaction expands your advantage.

A practical way to build that advantage is to separate reversible decisions from irreversible ones. If a decision can be changed later, make it quickly and learn from the outcome. Reserve longer discussions for the decisions that truly reshape the business. The faster you learn, the harder you become to catch.

Three ways to build the next market

If you are trying to build something people don’t fully believe in yet, start here. Stress-test your conviction. Look for evidence from early adopters instead of relying on market opinions. Study what almost caused them to give up, because that is where the strongest insights often appear. Build agreement around the problem. Before presenting a solution, make sure key stakeholders agree the current approach is no longer good enough. Alignment becomes much easier when everyone starts from the same reality. Compress your decision cycles. Move quickly on decisions you can reverse and protect time for the ones you cannot. Speed is less about making perfect decisions than creating more opportunities to learn.

Markets are built by leaders who recognize meaningful problems early and keep moving while everyone else waits for certainty. That is the lesson I learned helping build a business few people believed could exist — and it is one every leader can apply, regardless of industry.