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Key Takeaways Most founders make the same early mistake in marketing: hiring for visibility instead of revenue impact.

The most effective first marketing hire is a growth or demand generation generalist who can build a measurable pipeline, prove what drives growth and help founders scale marketing headcount based on outcomes rather than channels.

You should also consider fractional leadership before committing to a full-time executive, and resist the urge to expand headcount before the fundamentals are working.

When Deel scaled from $1 million to $295 million in annual recurring revenue in a single year, it wasn’t because they hired a massive marketing department right out of the gate. They built lean, focused on revenue and hired for output before optics. For early-stage founders trying to figure out how to approach marketing headcount, that distinction is everything.

As the president of Digital Marketing Recruiters, I’ve spent years placing marketing talent inside growth-stage companies — and I see the same costly mistakes play out again and again. Founders hire the wrong role first, build teams around channels instead of outcomes and end up with a marketing department that looks busy but doesn’t move the revenue needle. Here’s how to avoid that.

1. Hire for revenue, not recognition

The most common misstep I see is founders making their first marketing hire based on what feels important — a Head of Brand, a social media manager, a PR coordinator. These roles have their place, but not when your company is fighting for its first 1,000 customers.

The first hire that delivers the most leverage at an early-stage company is a Growth or Demand Generation specialist. This person is wired for pipeline. They understand how to build and execute go-to-market strategies, they’re fluent across multiple channels — paid, email, SEO, content — and critically, they can both plan and execute. That last point matters. You don’t need a strategist who hands off to a team you haven’t hired yet. You need someone who can do the work.

According to HubSpot, generating leads and traffic remains the top challenge marketing teams face — which means your first hire should be the person best equipped to solve that problem directly.

2. Hire by outcome, not by channel

Founders often think in terms of “we need someone for paid search” or “we need someone to run LinkedIn.” That instinct leads to siloed, single-channel hires that leave huge gaps in your marketing operation.

Instead, start by asking: What is the biggest bottleneck to your revenue right now? If you don’t know how to fill your pipeline, you need a demand gen generalist. If customers aren’t converting, you might need someone who understands lifecycle marketing and optimization. If your sales team can’t explain what you do in one sentence, you may have a positioning problem that requires a different kind of hire entirely.

This matters more than ever in a budget-constrained environment. According to Gartner, 64% of CMOs say they lack the budget to execute their strategy. Hiring a single-channel specialist when you need a full growth engine is one of the fastest ways to burn what little budget you have.

3. Consider fractional leadership before committing to a full-time executive

One of the smarter models I recommend for early-stage companies is pairing fractional marketing leadership with a strong full-time executor. A fractional Chief Marketing Officer or VP of Marketing brings senior-level strategic thinking — channel prioritization, positioning, go-to-market planning, team structure — without the full-time price tag. Meanwhile, a full-time hire owns the day-to-day: running campaigns, hitting pipeline targets, managing the tools.

In practice, this model works better than most founders expect. According to Glassdoor, the average CMO base salary sits at $347,000 — and that’s before benefits, recruiting fees and onboarding costs that push the all-in first-year investment well past $400,000. A fractional CMO, by contrast, typically costs between $5,000 and $15,000 per month, giving you senior-level strategy at roughly 30-50% of the total cost.

The right choice ultimately comes down to four factors: stage, complexity, budget and execution needs. If you’re pre-product-market fit, a fractional CMO and a scrappy full-time executor is often the most cost-effective setup you can build. Fractional leaders are well-suited for companies that need more direction than output, and they can transition out gracefully as you grow into a full-time executive hire.

4. Build the engine before you build the team

Once you’ve hired your first one or two marketing people, resist the urge to expand headcount before the fundamentals are working. Too many founders scale a marketing team before they’ve proven what’s actually driving growth — and then they have a larger, more expensive team running on the same broken strategy.

According to Startup Genome, 70% of high-growth startups show signs of premature scaling — defined as spending on customer acquisition and building teams before proving the model. It’s the single strongest predictor of startup failure they identified.

What “building the engine” looks like in practice: You have a repeatable process for generating leads, you understand your conversion rates at each stage of the funnel, and your marketing activity is directly tied to measurable revenue outcomes. Only then does hiring for channel specialization — a dedicated content person, a paid media manager, a lifecycle email expert — start to make sense.

The instinct to build a full marketing team quickly is understandable. Founders feel the pressure to hire fast, and I get it. But at the early stage, the best marketing teams aren’t the biggest ones — they’re the most focused. Hire for revenue first, build the engine before you scale it, and don’t mistake activity for impact.