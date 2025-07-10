Using marketing tactics from a couple of years ago doesn't just put you behind — it makes you disappear.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's cut to the chase: If you're still clinging to marketing strategies from two years ago, you're not just behind — you're invisible.

Welcome to 2025. Algorithms have shifted, audiences have evolved and that old playbook? It's a liability. After 25 years in the marketing trenches — leading campaigns that have scaled brands across industries — I can confidently say this: If your current strategy feels "safe," it's probably killing your growth.

It's time to evolve. Here's what's working in 2025, what's falling flat, and how to build a marketing strategy that survives today's brutal digital battlefield.

The brutal truth about organic content: it's not enough anymore

Meta's organic reach on Facebook and Instagram? On life support. Blaming the algorithm won't help. These platforms have gone full pay-to-play — your content needs backup.

Enter the Organic Plus approach: high-quality organic content amplified with paid media — not to sell, but to spark engagement. Visibility first. Then conversion. If you're still in the "I don't pay for ads" camp, expect your digital presence to flatline.

Good content without reach is like shouting into a void. Organic Plus hands your brand the microphone.

Related: 5 Telltale Signs These Outdated Strategies Are Killing Your Business (and How to Get With the Times)

AI fatigue? You're going to miss the revolution

I get it. There's a lot of noise around AI. But dismissing it because of one bad ChatGPT session? That's like quitting the gym after a single burpee.

AI isn't here to replace your marketing team — it's here to equip them. From predictive analytics to customized content and streamlined workflows, AI is the ultimate assistant when trained right.

Clients have boosted performance by aligning AI tools with brand voice and business goals. Stop treating AI like a gimmick. It's the smartest intern you'll ever hire.

Video content is mandatory, not optional

TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts: short-form video is the internet's dominant language. Still posting static graphics and long captions? You're speaking Morse code in a TikTok world.

Here's the kicker: it's not about perfection. It's about the point of view. Audiences crave authenticity — thought-provoking takes, behind-the-scenes grit and genuine personality. Filters and corporate scripts won't cut it.

Especially on LinkedIn, where B2B audiences want relatable, human content. Sales pitches? No one's watching. Real voices win.

TikTok is a goldmine — with landmines

TikTok can explode your brand awareness — but only if you play by its rules. Too many brands waste time and money throwing ads at users without a native content strategy.

Newsflash: TikTok users sniff out sales pitches faster than you can say "influencer collab." If you're not building community alongside paid strategy, you're throwing money away.

Be authentic. Be fast. Be culturally fluent — or get ignored.

Email marketing isn't dead. Yours just needs a lifeline

If your email campaigns aren't delivering, the problem isn't the medium—it's you.

Email is quietly thriving. My agency generated over $47,000 from a single email campaign in 2024. No gimmicks. Just smart segmentation, compelling copy, and respect for inboxes.

In 2025, inboxes are sacred. Earn your place with value. Not spam. Not fluff. Not "just checking in."

LinkedIn: still the B2B powerhouse — if you get real

If you're still pitching cold, posting lifeless updates, or running buzzword bingo on LinkedIn, you're done. Today's LinkedIn is about genuine thought leadership—not TED Talks or ten-paragraph manifestos.

Real stories. Specific insights. A little vulnerability. That's how you build trust and visibility where buyers pay attention. One client boosted outreach response rates to 75% just by ditching corporate speak and having real conversations. Try it.

Related: 5 Telltale Signs These Outdated Strategies Are Killing Your Business (and How to Get With the Times)

What needs to end in 2025

Here's what I'm personally canceling this year:

Spray-and-pray content: no strategy, no shot.

Fake followers and vanity metrics: everyone can tell.

AI-generated fluff masquerading as thought leadership: the world wants real POVs, not SEO soup.

Obsession with likes over leads: impressions don't pay bills. ROI rules.

The trends that actually matter

What's worth your time and budget in 2025?

Organic Plus: marrying visibility with ROI.

marrying visibility with ROI. Marketing automation: beyond emails into full-funnel personalization.

beyond emails into full-funnel personalization. LinkedIn content: that connects, not just converts.

that connects, not just converts. Video marketing: that makes people stop scrolling.

that makes people stop scrolling. Smart AI use: for audience insights, content repurposing, and scaling efficiently.

The final word: stop waiting for the algorithm to save you

If you're clinging to old strategies, hoping for one more good quarter before you change, let me be the one to break it to you: that moment is gone.

2025 is not the year to play it safe. It's the year to sharpen your edge, evolve your tactics, and take your message seriously.

Be human. Be strategic. Be relentless. Your brand's survival depends on it.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.