Entrepreneurs Can Enjoy More Books Without Adding Time to Their Busy Schedules With This $70 App

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TL;DR: Learn more in your spare time with this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium, on sale now for just $69.99 (MSRP $299.95), the best price available online.

When you’re running your own business, you don’t have much free time. That makes finding time to read a book for fun nearly impossible, but fortunately there’s now an app for that. The Headway Premium app lets you get key ideas and insights from some of the world’s best sellers in a format that fits even the busiest schedules.

Right now, you can lock in a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $69.99.

Fit more learning into your day with Headway Premium

It’s good for entrepreneurs to keep learning new things, but where do you find the time? Headway Premium provides concise 15-minute summaries of both non-fiction and fiction books, with key takeaways to help you work on your self-growth.



Headway Premium offers summaries that you can watch, listen to, or read, depending on your schedule that day. Pick the format that suits your busy life and keep learning new things as part of your daily habits.



Choose from non-fiction books on business strategies and personal development, or escape into a new world with a fictional tale. There are more than 2,000 summaries already available on the app, with new options added monthly.



Dive into key concepts from best-sellers like “The 80/20 Principle” and “How to Talk to Anyone.” While these summaries don’t replace the experience of reading the entire book, they give you a glimpse into the concepts and make it easy to find topics you’d like to explore further.







More than 15 million users are learning new things with Headway Premium. The gamified learning experience keeps things light and fun, with the option to build streaks, track your progress, and test your retention with quizzes and trivia. There’s even an in-app mascot named Brainy that cheers you on as you learn.



Secure your own lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for just $69.99 today.



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