Your Next Skill is Waiting in This $20 Lifetime Course Library

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TL;DR: Get lifetime access to more than 1,000 StackSkills courses in business, IT, and design for $19.97 (MSRP $600). This sale price ends November 1.

Running a business means the skills you need keep changing, from the marketing tools your team uses to the financial reports your partners expect. Most online learning platforms charge a monthly or annual fee to keep up, so staying sharp costs more every year you keep at it.

A cheaper way to keep building skills is lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills, a library of more than 1,000 online courses now $19.97 (MSRP $600). This sale price ends November 1.

1,000+ courses for one payment

Say tax season is six weeks out and you still don’t understand half of what your accountant sends over. StackSkills has finance courses for that. Once the books make sense, growth marketing is in the same library, and so is iOS development if a client project suddenly needs an app. Courses run from beginner to advanced across IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, and marketing, and new ones are added every month.

Finishing a course earns you a certification to show a client or employer. When a lesson stops making sense, quarterly Q&A webinars let you put your question directly to an instructor.

A lesson you started on your office laptop doesn’t have to wait until you’re back at your desk. Progress tracking saves your place, so you can finish it on your phone on the ride home. Access works on desktop and mobile with no device limit, as long as you have an internet connection.

Year five costs the same as year one. Lifetime access makes the whole bill $19.97, no matter how many courses you take.

Keep learning new skills every year without adding another subscription to your budget.

Through November 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for $19.97 (MSRP $600). No coupon is needed to get this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.