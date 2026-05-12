Leaders, Not Every Decision Deserves Your Attention. This Simple Framework Tells You Which Ones Actually Do.

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Key Takeaways Not every decision deserves your time. If it doesn’t meaningfully impact business results, it’s likely adding unnecessary complexity.

If it doesn’t meaningfully impact business results, it’s likely adding unnecessary complexity. Use the one-way versus two-way door framework. Reversible decisions should be made quickly, while irreversible ones deserve broader input and thoughtful consideration.

Reversible decisions should be made quickly, while irreversible ones deserve broader input and thoughtful consideration. Simplicity is a competitive advantage. Organizations that cut through the clutter move faster and execute more effectively.

There’s a reason Steve Jobs wore a black turtleneck and jeans every day, and a reason it’s so hard to decide what’s for dinner after a long day of work. Decision fatigue is real, and it drains the mental energy leaders need for the choices that actually matter.

If a decision doesn’t meaningfully drive results in your business, it doesn’t deserve your attention. We all know this is true, yet many of us struggle to relinquish control or to simply say “no” when new requests land on our plates. The result? Organizations become bogged down by unnecessary complexity, slowing momentum and diluting focus.

One of the biggest ways leaders unintentionally create this complexity is by overthinking decisions that don’t require that level of scrutiny. Not every choice needs a committee, a slide deck and three rounds of discussion.

To help my team cut through the noise, I rely on a simple framework: Is this a one-way door or a two-way door?

Two-way doors: Just make the call

A two-way door represents a decision that can be easily undone. If it doesn’t work out, you can walk it back with minimal cost or disruption. These are the decisions that shouldn’t slow you down, and more importantly, they’re the ones your team members should feel empowered to make on their own.

Examples of two-way door decisions include:

Testing a new marketing message

Trying a different meeting format

Piloting a vendor or technology on a limited basis

Adjusting an internal team process

For these types of decisions, speed matters more than perfection. I encourage my team to make the call and move forward. Rather than seeking consensus upfront, we use our weekly one-to-one meetings to review what was tried, evaluate outcomes and zero in on strategic thinking. If something doesn’t work, we learn and adjust. No harm done.

This approach not only accelerates execution but also builds confidence and accountability within the team. People feel trusted to act, which fosters innovation and ownership.

Rule of thumb: If it’s easy to reverse, don’t overthink it! Just decide and go.

One-way doors: Slow down and bring others in

A one-way door is a decision that is difficult, costly or nearly impossible to undo. These choices have long-term strategic implications and therefore warrant broader input and thoughtful consideration.

Examples of one-way door decisions include:

Entering a new market

Making a significant hire or organizational change

Committing to a major technology investment

Repositioning a brand

Because these decisions carry lasting consequences, they deserve deliberate discussion and alignment with the right stakeholders. Slowing down in these moments isn’t a sign of hesitation; it’s a sign of responsible leadership.

By clearly distinguishing between one-way and two-way door decisions, leaders can ensure that their time and attention are invested where they create the greatest impact.

Rule of thumb: If it’s hard to come back from, take the time to get it right.

Why this framework matters

Applying the one-way vs. two-way door mindset delivers several meaningful benefits:

Speeds up execution: Teams move faster when they’re not waiting for unnecessary approvals.

Teams move faster when they’re not waiting for unnecessary approvals. Empowers employees: Decision-making authority shifts closer to those with the most context.

Decision-making authority shifts closer to those with the most context. Focuses leadership attention: Leaders can concentrate on the choices that truly shape the organization’s future.

Leaders can concentrate on the choices that truly shape the organization’s future. Encourages experimentation: A bias toward action fosters innovation and continuous learning.

Most organizations don’t struggle because they make too many bad decisions; they struggle because they take too long to make the easy ones. When leaders treat every decision as high-stakes, they unintentionally create bottlenecks that slow team progress.

Creating a culture of clarity and trust

Implementing this framework goes beyond improving decision speed; it helps establish a culture rooted in clarity and trust. When teams understand which decisions they own and which require broader alignment, they operate with greater confidence and accountability.

Leaders can reinforce this mindset by:

Delegating authority for reversible decisions to those closest to the work.

for reversible decisions to those closest to the work. Establishing a clear process for evaluating high-impact, one-way door choices.

for evaluating high-impact, one-way door choices. Normalizing course corrections as a natural part of innovation and growth.

Over time, this clarity reduces organizational friction and enables teams to focus their energy on what truly drives results.

Simplicity as a competitive advantage

As organizations grow, complexity tends to increase: more people, more processes and more competing priorities. Without intentional simplification, this complexity becomes a barrier to growth. Leaders who succeed at scale recognize that simplicity is a strategic advantage.

By focusing on what matters most and empowering teams to act decisively, organizations can move faster, adapt more effectively and achieve sustainable success.

Final thought

This mindset helps cut through the clutter and keeps organizations moving forward with both speed and intention. Leadership isn’t about making every decision perfectly. It’s about making the right decisions at the right pace.

So the next time a choice lands on your desk, pause and ask a simple question: Is this a one-way door or a two-way door? The answer may be all you need to move forward with clarity and confidence.