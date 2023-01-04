Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We love our human resources departments. They do a lot of good inside a business. They recruit, train and onboard employees. They set up benefit plans. They create a strong company culture. But I've worked with a lot of human resources managers who have crossed the line from supporting the business to dictating the direction of the business.

As the CEO, you need to ensure you know when it's happening and do your best to keep your business running the way you want it to.