Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

Does Your HR Department Have Too Much Influence? Here's How to Tell, and How to Fix It.

This case study will teach you what to look for and how to ensure your business is being steered by the collective management team, not the HR department acting in isolation.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We love our human resources departments. They do a lot of good inside a business. They recruit, train and onboard employees. They set up benefit plans. They create a strong company culture. But I've worked with a lot of human resources managers who have crossed the line from supporting the business to dictating the direction of the business.

As the CEO, you need to ensure you know when it's happening and do your best to keep your business running the way you want it to.

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Tech CEO Arrested for Peeping on Customer in Panera Bread Bathroom. 'He Stuck His Head Underneath the Stall to Look at Her.'

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Business News

Airline Worker 'Ingested' Into Jet Engine at Alabama Airport

Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Woman Tracks Missing Luggage on 'Sketchy' Journey to Apartment Complex After United Airlines Flight

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More