True legacy is not just in the success of our endeavors, but in the impact that we have made on others around us. We can leave an "intentional legacy" in the world by making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As I come up on the 40th anniversary of the company I started in 1985, I am often asked about the legacy that I would like to leave in life. This question reminded me of the story of another businessman who almost left an "accidental legacy" instead of an "intentional legacy."

Sitting at a table in a cafe in the middle of 19th century Paris, a successful inventor, industrialist and millionaire drank freshly roasted coffee and set about updating himself on the news and current affairs of the day.

While we benefit from notifications on our phones, streaming news 24 hours a day and the ability to name search any of our contemporaries, for this gentleman, the best way to keep up with the achievements of his peer group and to judge his own was to read the obituary section in his daily newspaper.