By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

For entrepreneurs and business leaders, the challenge isn't finding valuable books—it's finding time to read them. Between back-to-back meetings, managing a team, and keeping an eye on the market, even carving out an hour a day can feel like a luxury. But knowledge doesn't have to wait for the rare moments when you have a free weekend.

The 12min Micro Book Library trims bestselling titles down to concise, actionable insights that can be read or listened to in about 12 minutes. With lifetime access, you'll tap into 1,800+ titles across 24 categories and get 30 new additions every month, all designed to keep you learning without slowing down your schedule.

Imagine digesting the core ideas of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People before your morning coffee or listening to The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck on your commute. Instead of skimming or abandoning books halfway through, you'll walk away with the key lessons—ready to apply them to your business, career, or personal goals.

The library supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese, works offline, and even syncs with your Kindle. That means whether you're flying to meet investors, taking a break between calls, or catching up on strategy while commuting, your personal book vault travels with you.

For leaders who believe continuous learning is part of staying competitive, this is one of the most efficient ways to keep your edge sharp—without adding another subscription or calendar block to your day.

Get lifetime access to the 12min Micro Book Library for just $39.99 (MSRP: $399.90) while it's still on sale.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
