Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Get a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card with a Gold Star Membership From electronics to groceries, get holiday-ready with Costco.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Are you starting to think about decking the halls? Or maybe you are already in full Q4 mode. Regardless of your situation, you are surely busy. If you'd like support this holiday season and beyond, this Costco promotion could be of great use.

Now is the perfect time to become a Costco Gold Star Member before the holiday season gets into full swing. For just $65, you'll receive a 1-year Costco membership plus a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card*, and you can go straight to checkout if you don't want to waste any more time.

Whether you're stocking up on groceries for your holiday feasts, hunting for gifts for tech lovers, or decorating your home and office, your to-do list could be completed much easier. Costco has over 500 locations across the U.S., so you'll almost always have access to your favorites.

Along with access to Costco's wholesale pricing, Gold Star Members can enjoy additional perks like access to the Costco Gas Station for discounted fuel and the Costco Tire Center. Plus, with online shopping available and an additional Household Card for someone 18 or older in your home to help with the shopping load, you'll be crossing things off the list even faster.

Want more? Members can find additional savings on high-quality Kirkland Signature™ products all year round.

This is ideal for busy professionals and families who want to save time and money during the bustling holiday season.

Check out now and get a 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership plus a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $65 for a limited time.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Costco Shop Card - $65

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $65 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $65 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Are Apple Smart Glasses in the Works? Apple Is Eyeing Meta's Ran-Ban Success Story, According to a New Report.

Meta has sold more than 700,000 pairs of smart glasses, with demand even ahead of supply at one point.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

The 'Richest' U.S. City Probably Isn't Where You Think It Is

It's not located in New York or California.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu