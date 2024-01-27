Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are always looking for ways to cut costs. A great way to do that is with a Costco membership. Small businesses of just one to four employees spend an average of $77 to $92 per employee on office supplies (according to Toner Buzz). That's money that could be spent generating more business.

Costco's business model is based on selling items in bulk at wholesale prices. That can help cut costs across the board, as Costco Members can find essentials like office supplies, furniture, groceries, electronics, and more. Now through January 28, you can get a bonus digital Costco Shop Card* when you sign up for a one-year Costco Gold Star Membership or Costco Executive Gold Star Membership.

With both of these memberships, you'll get a free Household Card for someone older than 18 in your household to purchase products for your business, home, and family at over 500 locations across the country. You'll also have access to perks like the Costco Tire Center, Costco Gas Station, Costco Services*, and Costco Travel to lock in additional savings.

The Executive Gold Star Membership also provides members with the opportunity to earn an annual 2% reward (up to $1,000) on qualified purchases.

Start saving for your business in 2024.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on January 28, you can get one of the following offers:

A one-year Costco Gold Star Membership with a $20 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

A one-year Costco Executive Gold Star Membership with a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $120.

StackSocial prices subject to change. *To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.

*Services are provided to Costco members by third parties.