How This 'Chopped' Champion Chef Beat Cancer and Drug Addiction to Find Success An inspiring interview with author and chef Eric LeVine.

By Diana Falzone

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chef Eric LeVine is a restauranteur, best-selling author and a winner of Food Network's highest-rated show Chopped. But success hasn't been an easy road for him. Over the course of his life, Eric has had to overcome drug addiction and beat cancer an astounding five times.

In this sit-down interview at his New Jersey seafood restaurant and sports bar, Mr. Crabby's Craft Kitchen + Bar, LeVine opened up about the challenges he's faced, and how he has used them as motivation to rise up in the culinary world.

After attending The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, LeVine worked with David Burke at the acclaimed River Cafe. From there, he went on to work under several celebrity chefs until he himself was named one of the top ten new chefs by USA Today.

Despite the great critical reviews and awards for his food, Chef Eric never lost sight of the struggles that made him the man he is today. The cancer survivor lives by the adage to pay it forward. He is a cancer awareness advocate working with the American Cancer Society and was given their prestigious Heart and Soul Award.

We hope you are inspired as LeVine offers his hard-earned wisdom to aspiring and veteran entrepreneurs alike.
Diana Falzone

Journalist

Diana Falzone is a journalist. She is an anchor for Bold TV. Previously, she was a reporter for Fox News Channel and a talk show host for SiriusXM Radio.

