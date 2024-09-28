Get All Access for $5/mo

My Secret Weapon for Affordable Business Travel I was going broke from flights until I found this.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Written by Amanda Eiden

I used to dread booking business trips. I'd spend hours hunched over my laptop, scouring the web for airfare that didn't send my little art shop into the red. Needless to say, consistently high airfare costs drained the fun of touring brick-and-mortar stores and meeting with investors interested in my brand.

Matt's Flights changed everything. This flight alert service constantly sends me affordable airfare deals. I haven't stressed about booking in months. I only paid $79.97, and I'll get offers emailed to me for life.

You won't believe how affordable my flight to JFK was

These deals have already saved my business hundreds of dollars. A hobby shop in Brooklyn wanted me to visit in November, and my heart started racing—I figured flight costs would be off the charts with the upcoming holiday season.

I didn't even want to look at Delta's website. So, I went to Matt's Flights and entered a custom search request that included the airports and my travel dates. I was already getting emails with deals for locations like Orlando, Houston, and Charlotte, but I didn't have time to wait until deals for New York City hit my inbox.

Matt got back to me the next day with a flight from BOS to JFK for only $34. I literally couldn't believe it, but I booked it anyway. And, yes, that was a roundtrip flight.

The prices I found on my own were closer to $200, so I'm not sure how Matt could find flights for so cheap. I won't question his methods because me and my little sticker shop are grateful. With prices like these, I'll get more opportunities to travel and grow my business into something huge. Well, I can hope.

If you want to find discounted flights for business travel, I couldn't recommend Matt's Flights more. Get a lifetime subscription for $79.97 (reg. $1,800) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'AquaFence' Goes Viral as It Protects Tampa General Hospital From Hurricane Helene Flooding

AquaFence was founded in 1999 and has offices in Norway and New Jersey.

By Erin Davis
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This 52-Year-Old Started a Side Hustle That Brings People Joy — and It Earns Up to $30,000 During Wedding Season: 'There Was Real Demand'

When Bay Area resident Shawn O'Connell inherited his dad's Mustang, he didn't want it to sit in the garage.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Are You Struggling With Any of These Remote Work Challenges? Here's How You Can Conquer Each One.

Here are eight remote work challenges and my tips for overcoming them.

By Georgi Todorov
Business News

Meta Is Putting AI Images on Your Facebook and Instagram Feeds, With Personalized Pictures

Meta wants to make you "the star of your own story."

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel