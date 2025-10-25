One $20 Payment Gets You Lifetime Access to 1,000+ Courses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every new growth channel demands a new skill, from TikTok ads to sales funnels and AI automations. You could keep chasing $300 webinars or head back to college, or you could pay once and stay ahead forever with EDU Unlimited by StackSkills.

For just $19.97—yes, less than the cost of a book—you can grab lifetime access to 1,000+ online courses. IT, coding, graphic design, business strategy, marketing—you name it, it’s probably already waiting for you. New courses are added monthly, so your library actually grows with you over time, not against you.

Save 96% through November 2

This is real-world learning made for real-world schedules. Whether you’re a business leader trying to sharpen your digital strategy, a parent plotting a return to the workforce, a freelancer adding a new service, or a student supplementing a less-than-exciting course catalog, StackSkills gives you the flexibility to learn on your own time, from any device, without having to sacrifice your sanity (or your weekend plans).

And EDU Unlimited by StackSkills isn’t about fluff. Their 350+ elite instructors have been there, done that, and are ready to show you how they actually succeeded (and yes, sometimes how they failed—because that’s where the real lessons live). Each course includes progress tracking, certificates, and even quarterly live Q&As to keep you engaged and growing.

Compared to one college course that costs $600, $1,000, or more, $19.97 for lifetime access is almost criminally affordable. Plus, you’ll be able to pivot your learning as new trends pop up, industries shift, and opportunities arise. No need to re-enroll, re-pay, or re-think every time you want to pick up a new skill.

It’s lifetime learning—built for people who actually have lives.

Take the leap. Own your growth. And seriously, stop paying $300 just to sit through a PowerPoint for beginners class. StackSkills has you covered for life.

Get an EDU Unlimited by StackSkills lifetime subscription on sale for $19.97 until November 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT (MSRP $600). No coupon is needed.

EDU Unlimited by StackSkills: Lifetime Access

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.