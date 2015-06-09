The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Retirement

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You've made your millions and now you're ready to spend the rest of your days in a quieter, warmer environment with lower taxes. Or perhaps you're still earning those millions but like to plan ahead. Either way, you might be interested in Bankrate's latest list.

The consumer financial services company recently released its best U.S. cities for retirement list. The company ranked nearly 200 cities in terms of walkability, cost of living, crime rate, health care quality, tax rates, weather and wellness for seniors.

Not too surprisingly the top 10 of those cities have us relocating either out West or down South. The one exception is Des Moines, Iowa.

"Even in spots that have extremely cold winters, retirees are still able to leave their homes and enjoy a breath of fresh air. In turn, many of the most active communities tend to have the happiest residents," Bankrate says.

Here's a look at Bankrate's top 10 cities for retirees, in reverse order. You can see the full ranking of 196 cities here.

No. 10: Franklin, Tennessee

Bankrate says: "Only 20 miles south of Nashville, Franklin is experiencing a revitalization, with brewing festivals and free 'art crawls' on the first Friday of every month at galleries along Main Street."

Cost of living: Low

Crime: Average

Well-being: Good

Walkability: Poor

Taxes: Very low

Health care: Average

Weather: Below average

No. 9: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Bankrate says: "If it's the outdoors you love, Colorado Springs has a lot to choose from, especially in the nearby Garden of the Gods Park and Pikes Peak, a mountainous area once popular with miners trying to strike it rich during the gold rush."

Cost of living: Average

Crime: Average

Well-being: Good

Walkability: Below average

Taxes: Low

Health care: Good

Weather: Good

No. 8: Cape Coral, Florida

Bankrate says: "Cape Coral bills itself as a 'Waterfront Wonderland,' and for good reason: With more than 400 miles of navigable waterways, the city on Florida's west coast has become a haven for the boating crowd."

Cost of living: Average

Crime: Low

Well-being: Great

Walkability: Poor

Taxes: Average

Health care: Below average

Weather: Good

No. 7: Austin, Texas

Bankrate says: "Sure, summers can be muggy in Austin, but the city makes up for that with plenty of outdoor escapes, including miles of trails, bike paths and parks."

Cost of living: Low

Crime: Average

Well-being: Great

Walkability: Below average

Taxes: Very low

Health care: Poor

Weather: Good

No. 6: Denver, Colorado

Bankrate says: "Residents love the community in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains. Many locals spend their weekends hiking or skiing in the mountains. Vail is only a two-hour drive away."

Cost of living: High

Crime: Average

Well-being: Good

Walkability: Good

Taxes: Low

Health care: Good

Weather: Good

No. 5: Des Moines, Iowa

Bankrate says: "Not only is it home to an increasingly vibrant downtown, complete with an excellent farmers market and foodie festivals galore, Des Moines also is a great jumping-off point for the outdoors, with more than 600 miles of trails. And its 4-mile-long enclosed skywalk -- one of the largest in the U.S. -- connects shops and offices downtown, which is a plus, especially in the winter when temperatures drop."

Cost of living: Low

Crime: Average

Well-being: Good

Walkability: Average

Taxes: Average

Health care: Great

Weather: Below average

No. 4: Tucson, Arizona

Bankrate says: "If it's the outdoors you love, look no further than Tucson, which is surrounded by five mountain ranges, a variety of flowering deserts, hundreds of miles of trails and the southernmost ski area in the U.S. Bikers can rejoice, too. There are miles of paths around the city, known to locals as 'The Loop,' and the city continues to add more bike lanes and routes."

Cost of living: Average

Crime: High

Well-being: Good

Walkability: Below average

Taxes: Low

Health care: Average

Weather: Great

No. 3: Prescott, Arizona

Bankrate says: "Prescott is where Phoenix residents visit to escape the sizzling summer heat. It's also more laid-back, with less traffic and a 'know-your-neighbor' vibe."

Cost of living: Average

Crime: Low

Well-being: Great

Walkability: Below average

Taxes: Low

Health care: Average

Weather: Good

No. 2: Arlington, Virginia

Bankrate says: "Typically associated with America's most famous cemetery, retirees have more to do in Arlington than visit Civil War tombstones."

Cost of living: Very high

Crime: Very low

Well-being: Great

Walkability: Great

Taxes: Average

Health care: Good

Weather: Average

No. 1: Mesa (metro Phoenix), Arizona

"Sun worshippers: Your paradise awaits!

Arizona's blazing, bright skies have attracted retirees to the region for generations. But the mild winters and dry climate aren't the only reasons why the Phoenix area topped our list."

Cost of living: Average

Crime: Low

Well-being: Good

Walkability: Below average

Taxes: Low

Health care: Average

Weather: Great