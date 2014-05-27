Want to Be More Productive? Take a Break and Check Out This Infographic. Here's why you should be taking regular breaks at work.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you ever feel so overwhelmed with work that you feel downright guilty taking a break? If so, the best way to get more done might surprise you.

Studies show that people are 9 percent more productive and up to 13 percent more accurate when they take regular breaks from work. The best way to save time isn't to cut your breaks, but instead to use your time more efficiently. Structure breaks into your schedule, take your vacation days and give yourself time to let your mind wander if you really want to be more productive at work.

Related: You Need a Real Vacation (And So Do Your Employees)

For today's quick break, click on the interactive infographic below created by Staples, on the power of taking a breather at work.

Related: 5 Simple Cures to Work Smarter and Save Time
Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Career

These 'AI-Resistant' Jobs Don't Require a College Degree — and Starting Salaries Can Surpass $70,000 a Year

Some young adults want to join the workforce right after high school.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Chuck E. Cheese Is Opening 10 New Arcades for Adults: 'A Natural Evolution'

Chuck's Arcade is now open in eight states. Here's where to find them.

By Erin Davis
By Erin Davis
Business News

'Removing Layers of Management': Microsoft Is Laying Off Another 9,000 Employees. Here's What We Know.

The layoffs are expected to affect multiple teams, divisions, and locations, including Xbox and games.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

This Founder Hit Rock Bottom. Now His Company Is Helping People Slow Down Aging.

A longevity startup is designed to slow aging by targeting its 12 biological root causes.

By Jon Bier