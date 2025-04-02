Being sick for a week forced me to rethink my entire business. Here's what you can learn from my wake-up call.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I rarely get sick. Maybe once a year, I'll have a quick 24-hour bug, shake it off and get right back to business. But this time was different. What started as a simple head cold turned into a full-blown fever that lasted a full seven days. Seven days of feeling drained, foggy and unable to think clearly, let alone work.

I took my hat off in a Brooklyn subway station, thinking I'd be okay. Well, no, my shaved head of a few hours ago got really cold, and there it was — I got sick.

At first, I assumed I'd bounce back quickly, but as the days stretched on, I realized something unsettling: My business, my income and my financial preparedness were not as solid as I thought. This forced me to ask some hard questions about how I operate, and I want to share them with you.

To make things even worse, we're a single-income family, and I don't have a side-hustle business. What I do as a motivational keynote speaker and SMB brand influencer is full-time, 24/7.

Here are a few things that will help you think about changes you might need to make in your business, as I'm thinking about it too:

Related: 5 Ways You Can Become More Financially Stable

1. Can your business survive without you?

As entrepreneurs, we love to believe we're invincible. We push through exhaustion, handle everything ourselves and convince ourselves that things will be fine. But what if we're out of commission for a week? A month? Longer?

Ask yourself:

Do you have systems in place that allow money to come in without you working every day?

Can your team or assistants keep things moving if you're unavailable?

Do you have automated revenue streams, like courses, digital products or recurring memberships?

If the answer is no, your business might not be as secure as you think.

2. Do you have at least three months of savings?

A financial cushion isn't just for personal emergencies — it's also for business. Could you survive three months without income? If not, it might be time to start building that safety net.

It doesn't have to be overwhelming. Start by setting aside a small percentage of your earnings each month. Over time, it will add up and provide peace of mind for unexpected situations, like getting sick for longer than you anticipated.

3. Who are the key people on your team?

If you're a solo entrepreneur, your "team" might just be a virtual assistant or an offshore freelancer. But having someone who can step in, check emails, handle basic tasks and keep operations running is crucial.

Do you have a trusted assistant who knows your business well?

Have you trained anyone to handle urgent matters if you're unavailable?

Are there key contractors, partners or freelancers who can help fill the gaps?

The goal is to make sure your business doesn't fall apart if you're out for a few days or longer.

4. Do you have a list of warm leads?

When you return to work after being sick (or dealing with any emergency), having a warm list of leads ready to go makes a huge difference.

If your pipeline is constantly dry, it means every time you take a break, your income stops. Instead, focus on maintaining relationships and keeping a steady list of potential clients you can follow up with when you're back in action.

Related: Learn How to Build a Business or Brand That Grows Without You

5. Do you have strong client relationships?

A transactional business is fragile. But a business built on relationships is resilient.

Think about it: If you have strong relationships with your clients, they're more likely to:

Be patient if you're unavailable for a few days

Trust you enough to wait for your return

Continue working with you even after a brief absence

Take the time to nurture real connections with your clients — it pays off when life throws unexpected challenges your way.

6. Do you have access to emergency funds?

Even if you have savings, do you have additional ways to access money in an emergency?

Some options include:

A line of credit for your business

A solid relationship with your bank

Trusted family or business connections who could offer support if needed

Having a plan in place ensures that if things get tight, you're not scrambling for financial relief.

7. Are you living below your means?

One of the biggest financial mistakes entrepreneurs make is spending based on today's success — without considering the unexpected.

Ask yourself:

Are there any unnecessary expenses you could cut?

Are you overspending on things that don't truly bring value to your business?

If income stopped for a few months, could you still afford your current lifestyle?

Simplicity and financial discipline create long-term stability, especially when business gets unpredictable.

8. Are you setting aside enough for taxes?

Let's be real — taxes can be a financial trap if you're not careful. I've personally been caught off guard multiple times by not setting aside enough.

If you're self-employed, every dollar you make isn't truly yours — a chunk of it belongs to the IRS. Make it a habit to:

Set aside at least 25-30% of your earnings for taxes

Pay quarterly estimates to avoid big surprises

Work with an accountant to stay ahead of tax liabilities

This is one of the easiest ways to avoid financial stress, yet so many entrepreneurs (myself included) overlook it until it's too late.

Related: 5 Tips for Running a Business While You Are on the Mend

Being sick for seven days was a wake-up call. It reminded me that my business needs to be stronger than just me.

We never know when life will throw us a curveball — whether it's a health issue, a family emergency or something else unexpected. The best thing we can do is prepare now, before it's too late.

Take a moment to assess your situation:

Is your business set up to run without you?

Do you have savings and financial backups?

Are you keeping strong relationships with clients?

Are you managing your expenses wisely?

If any of these are a weak point, now is the time to fix them. Because at some point, life will test your business — and you want to be ready when it does.

What's your plan for income preparedness?