Amtrak Introduces 'Night Owl' Prices With Some Routes As Low As $5

The new discounts apply to some rides between Washington D.C. and New York City.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

UCG / Contributor I Getty Images
Amtrak train.

These days, it rarely feels like travel is getting cheaper.

But, on Thursday, Amtrak, the nation's railroad service, announced that it would be providing extra-low "night owl fares" on select routes, with some as low as $5.

"This is a great option for travelers returning from concerts, plays, sporting events or those who prefer later or earlier departures," Amtrak said in a press release.

Amtrak, also known as The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, was created in the early 1970s as a pseudo-public-private partnership. While it receives grants from the federal government, it is a "pittance" to operate compared to the effort it takes for the government to create infrastructure, such as the entire Federal Aviation Administration or building airports, according to Mike Hall, a longtime columnist for The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Those government subsidies in the U.S. and Europe can make train travel expensive — sometimes more than air travel — despite it being a greener option, TIME noted.

For example, a flight from Chicago to New York City on Saturday on American Airlines at 8:30 a.m. costs $224, per American Airlines. The same trip with Amtrak leaving at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday costs $216 and takes about 20 hours, according to the rail service's website.

You can buy the new "night owl fares" on trains leaving destinations between Washington, D.C., and New York between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"This deal is now available for most Northeast Corridor city pairs including stops in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.," according to the company's information page.

Here are some sample fares for coach per the press release:

  • New York – Washington: $20
  • New York – Baltimore/BWI: $15
  • New York – Philadelphia: $10
  • Philadelphia – Washington: $10
  • Washington – Wilmington $10
  • Philadelphia – Baltimore/BWI: $5
  • New York – Newark/Newark Liberty: $5

Amtrak says it operates over 300 trains a day in 46 U.S. states (and D.C.) and three provinces in Canada.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Amtrak

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Laid-Off Meta Employee Says She Wasn't Given Anything to Do: 'You Had to Fight to Find Work'

Claims about the company laying off thousands of employees who didn't have real jobs have been discussed online.

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

Meta Employees Interrogate Mark Zuckerberg in Town Hall Meeting

The CEO fielded tough questions from rattled staffers at an all-hands meeting.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

Money & Finance

Investors Can Safeguard Their Money By Focusing on One Crucial Step

You wouldn't buy a house without inspecting it first, right? Investing in businesses shouldn't be any different.

By Cosmin Panait

Side Hustle

Start an E-Commerce Side Hustle on a Budget

Meet the perfect tool to start an e-commerce side hustle in 2023.

By Entrepreneur Store